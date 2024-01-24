Men's Tennis Defeats UL-Lafayette and New Orleans In Home Opener

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-0) opened the 2024 dual season with two wins on Wednesday at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers began their day defeating University of Louisiana-Lafayette 7-0. The day ended with another 7-0 win over the University of New Orleans.

Sebastian Rey’s Thoughts

“A perfect start to our season getting two good matches in,” assistant coach Sebastian Rey said. “We have been training very hard since the Miami Invite and it was great to see certain areas we had worked on being executed in the matches today. We are really excited about this group and look forward to more good competition this weekend.”

Doubles

LSU vs. UL-Lafayette

The first match of the day began at 12:15 p.m CT with the Tigers facing the Ragin’ Cajuns in doubles. Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic secured a win on the No. 1 court, winning 6-1 over Vasil Dimitrov and Mason Landreth.

Alessio Vasquez and Julien Penzlin clinched the match against Oriol Fillat Gimenez and William Ribero. Vasquez and Penzlin won 6-1, gaining the doubles point for the Tigers.

Singles

LSU vs. UL-Lafayette

The momentum was carried into the singles match as the Tigers won on all courts this morning against ULL. On the No. 1 singles court, Stefan Latinovic secured a quick win against Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Leading the Tigers to 3-0, George Stoupe had a quick singles match against Oriol Fillat Gimenez, winning 6-0, 6-1.

The Tigers clinched their first victory of the day with Chen Dong defeating Vasil Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 on the No. 2 singles court.

Introducing a 5-0 lead for the Tigers, Julien Penzlin wins 6-2, 6-2 over Léonard Tramolay.

Rudy Ceccon secured a win on court three against William Ribero. Ceccon defeated Ribero 6-1, 6-2.

Welsh Hotard fought hard to gain a win for the Tigers. Hotard defeated Mason Landreth 6-4, 6-3. Hotard ended the match for the Tigers with a final score of 7-0.

Doubles

LSU vs. University of New Orleans

Keeping their momentum going, LSU opened the second match of the day by claiming the doubles point.

Ben Koch and Brock Anderson secured the first doubles win for the Tigers on the No.3 court, defeating Matthew Armbruster and Sergi Tintore by a score of 6-1.

Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic clinched the doubles point on the No. 1 court, defeating Marcel Volz and Marc Mail 6-3.

Singles

LSU vs. University of New Orleans

Alessio Vasquez was the first singles point gained by the Tigers in their singles match against New Orleans. Vasquez earned a 6-3, 6-1 win over Marc Mail.

The lead was extended to 3-0 when ChenDong added to the wins, defeating Luke Joujan 6-1, 6-3.

LSU’s second team win of the day was clinched by Julien Penzlin. Penzlin defeated Sergi Tintore 6-3, 6-2 to make it 4-0 in the match.

The lead moved to 5-0 for the Tigers after Welsh Hotard defeated Matthew Armbruster. Hotard battled in a close match, narrowly winning the first set, 6-4, and finishing strong with a 6-2 win in the second set.

Ben Koch competed in his first match of the day at the No. 3 court. Koch secured a 6-3, 6-3 win over David Tesic, making the lead 6-0 for the Tigers.

The final win of the day was secured by Stefan Latinovic on the No. 1 singles court. Latinovic went to back-to-back tie breakers, defeating Marcel Volz 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

Up Next

The Tigers will compete in the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The weekend will start Saturday, January 27 against Louisville.

