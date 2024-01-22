Jordan Wright Named LSWA Player Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – For the second time in three weeks, LSU’s Jordan Wright was named state college Player of the Week on Monday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Wright was selected by a statewide panel of media members based on nominations from the state basketball playing schools.

The Grad Student from Waggaman, Louisiana, had a good week against nationally ranked Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

In an 89-80 win over Ole Miss, Wright put up 27 points with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals in the win. It was the third game of 25-5-5-5 by an LSU player since 2015 and the first since 2000 in an SEC game. The 27-point effort was Wright’s 10th career game of 20 points or more.

Against Texas A&M, Wright posted his second LSU double-double of the season and the 11th in his career after finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Wright remains one of five players in the SEC averaging 2.0 steals or more a game. The 6-foot-6 guard is tied for 10th in the league in scoring (15.8) and is 17th in rebounds (5.6). He has posted 15 consecutive games of scoring in double figure – the first by an LSU player since Cam Thomas (19) in 2021.