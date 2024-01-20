Michaela Rose Sets the 600-Yard Collegiate Record at Corky Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas – The LSU track and field made their first road trip of the season this weekend as they compete at the Corky Classic, hosted by Texas Tech on Friday and Saturday.

The highlight of the weekend was Michaela Rose getting her redemption in the 600-yard race a year after running the No. 2 time in collegiate history. Rose set the collegiate record with a time of 1:16.76 in the first heat of the day. The record had previously stood 41 years, originally set by Tennessee’s Delisa Walton in 1982. The Bowerman Watch List member now holds two of the top-three 600-yard times in collegiate history after setting the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center’s record for the second year in a row.

Running in four events today was Alia Armstrong, but she was not even close to being too tired to set the new nation-leading time of 7.90 seconds (7.92, adjusted for altitude) in the 60-meter hurdle final. Armstrong started the day in the semifinals with a time of 7.99 (8.01aa), and also clocked a time of 7.40 seconds (7.42aa) in the 60 meter today.

Also running alongside Armstrong in the hurdles was Leah Phillips, who was able to clock a top-10 time in the nation of 8.07 (8.09aa) to take third. Phillips started the day off clocking a time of 8.10 (8.12aa) in the semis.

Sean Burrell was able to record a top-10 600-yard time in collegiate history along with Rose. Burrell finished second overall on the afternoon with a time of 1:08.23, which ranks seventh all time.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdles Matthew Sophia was able to shave more time off of his previous best, clocking 7.68 seconds (7.70aa) in the final to take third among collegiate athletes and fourth overall in the event. In the semifinals Sophia was able to clock a time of 7.80 (7.82aa) to earn a time-qualifying entrance to the final.

For back-to-back weeks Myles Thomas has continued to impress the nation in the 60 meter. After taking a win at the LSU Purple Tiger with a time of 6.61, Thomas followed it up with a win all the way in lane eight with a time of 6.62 (6.64aa). The Houston, Texas, native started the day with a time of 6.76 (6.78aa) in the semis to earn the second-to-last time qualifying spot.

Joining Thomas with back-to-back wins in an event is Morgan Smalls, who earned her second long jump win in two meets. Smalls leaped out to a distance of 6.28 meters (20’ 7.25”) on her final attempt of the day to secure the victory. Smalls first two attempts of the day (6.19m and 6.28m) also would’ve secured the win.

Friday night Luke Witte improved his No. 5 weight-throw mark in the LSU all-time performance list, reaching a new PR of 21.96 meters (72’ 0.75”) to take gold. He previously held a personal best of 21.92 meters (71’ 11”) heading into the meet.

The day closed out with the 4×400 teams, which saw the women’s A team consisting of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Brianna Lyston, and Garriel White. The team was able to take gold as they finished with a time of 3:32.96, which ranks third in the nation on the performance list.

Aniyah Bigam ran a personal-best time of 24.20 in the 200m

Ambria Langley threw a personal-best distance of 36′ 3″ in shot put.

Leah Acosta threw a personal-best distance of 36′ 2.75″ in shot put.

Jaden James threw a personal-best distance of 41’ 5” in shot put.

Rhen Langley ran a personal-best time of 1:53.23 in the 800m.

Ella Onojuvwevwo ran a personal-best time of 23.98 in the 200m.

Taylor Fingers jumped a personal-best distance of 42’ 4” in triple jump.

LSU will be heading to Fayetteville, Ark., for the two-day Razorback Invitational January 26-27.

