Season Two of LSU Gymnastics “The Climb” To Air On ESPNU Beginning Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Season two of the Emmy Award-Winning LSU Gymnastics docuseries titled “The Climb” is set to air on ESPNU and locally on WBRZ beginning on Thursday, January 18.

“The Climb” is an exclusive docuseries that follows the LSU Gymnastics program and allows fans to get to know the program on a more personal level. The series will be aired nationally throughout this season with episode one airing at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday prior to the Tigers home SEC opener against Kentucky on Friday, January 19 inside the PMAC.

“The fact that we have our own docuseries that is now airing on a national linear platform is tremendous. It speaks to the resources here at LSU and of the commitment to our sport,” said head coach Jay Clark. “The Climb gives fans an inside look at our program and helps them feel more connected to what goes on day in and day out, as well as gives a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities and processes involved. It tells a story that is much greater than a list of scores and I hope that our fans will record it if they can’t watch it.”

The show, which is presented by Baton Rouge Super Chevy Dealers, gives fans behind-the-scenes access to the team like no other. From team meetings to one-on-one interviews with coaches and student-athletes, the docuseries allows viewers to get an inside look at the program and get to know the story behind the team.

Season one of the all-access docuseries won an award at the 2023 Suncoast Regional Emmys for the category of best sport program post-produced or edited series after following the team through an unforgettable journey to the Final Four in Fort Worth, Texas last season. The show – produced by Giovanni Lamonte and LSU Athletics team of creatives at South Stadium Productions – will once again take fans through the 2024 season, as the Tigers embark on a new journey to the championship under head coach Jay Clark.

The new season premiered on LSU Gold on January 4th, with a first episode that featured the first team meeting ahead of the 2024 season, this year’s team advance at the beach and Gym 101, a preseason showcase in the PMAC. In the first episode, fans can watch how the team came up with this year’s theme of “Get There” and the first routines from returners such as Kiya Johnson and Cammy Hall.

Season two of “The Climb” will feature eight episodes throughout the 2024 season. Local listings from our TV affiliates are listed here, while the show will also be broadcasted regionally on Bally Sports Southwest and nationally on ESPNU every other Thursday.

Viewers can find all full-length episodes from season one and the new season on LSU GOLD, the home of “The Climb” and all LSU sports content. LSU GOLD is a subscription service that offers fans unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers all year long. The first 100 fans to sign up using promo code GOLD2024 will get 10 free months of GOLD.

To watch all full-length episodes of “The Climb,” visit the LSU GOLD website..

“The Climb” Season Two ESPNU Airdate Schedule:

