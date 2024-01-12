BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU coach Jay Johnson will be the keynote speaker for the New Orleans Quarterback Club “Baseball Bash” at Noon on Monday, January 22.

The luncheon will be held at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans.

The program will be a college baseball fan’s delight, as 11 head coaches from the two- and four-year colleges in southeast Louisiana will attend, including Johnson, the 2023 National Coach of the Year who guided LSU to the College World Series title in June.

Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased here: 2024 Baseball Bash