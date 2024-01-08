LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

LSU's Jordan Wright Named SEC Co-Player of the Week In Win over A&M

Jordan Wright

+0
LSU's Jordan Wright Named SEC Co-Player of the Week In Win over A&M

BATON ROUGE – After a spectacular 20 points-10 rebounds effort in a road SEC opening Saturday win over Texas A&M, LSU’s Jordan Wright was named Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.

Wright and South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson shared the honors.

Wright, a grad student from Waggaman, Louisiana also had two assists, two steals and a block in the win at Texas A&M that stopped a 13-game road losing streak for the Tigers dating back to February 2022.

It marked his 10th career double double.

Wright and the Tigers will host Vanderbilt Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.

Related Stories

Basketball Tigers Have Tuesday Date With Vandy at PMAC

Basketball Tigers Have Tuesday Date With Vandy at PMAC

Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and will be sold on game night at the upper concourse ticket windows beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Texas A&M

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Texas A&M

Basketball Defeats Texas A&M, 68-53, to Start 1-0 in Conference Play

Basketball Defeats Texas A&M, 68-53, to Start 1-0 in Conference Play

Jordan Wright finished with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.