Basketball Tigers Have Tuesday Date With Vandy at PMAC

LSU is 9-5, winners of three straight, and more importantly broke a 13-game losing streak on opponents’ home courts with the 68-53 win at Bryan-College Station against the Aggies in the SEC opener. Jordan Wright had his 10th career double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Vanderbilt is 5-9 on the season and dropped its SEC opener at home against Alabama, 78-74, getting the game down to one possession in the final minute. Ezra Manjon averages 16.5 to lead the Commodores with Tyrin Lawrence at 13.8 points and Ven-Allen Lubin at 10.0 points average.

The Tigers proved to be outstanding on defense and on the boards against a team that led the nation in offensive rebound average. The Tigers had a 14-13 advantage in offensive boards and 46-40 overall. LSU took advantage of that with an 18-3 margin in second chance points and 36-20 in points in the paint.

Jalen Cook had his fourth straight game in double figures with 13 points, three assists and two steals in his fourth game in his return to LSU. Cook on the floor as lead point guard for the Tigers has helped LSU to a 3-1 mark.

“Well, I think we have certainly played a lot better, especially on the offensive side of the ball, as far as sharing the basketball, creating some higher percentage shots, our assist rate is way up and our turnover rate is way down, which is important for us …” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “I always talk to Jalen (Cook) about the point guard positions, I think the best thing you can ever say about a point guard is that they make everyone else around them better and I think he has made the game easier for us as a team and I think collectively we have just played a lot better on the offensive side of the ball as far as our spacing, ball movement, shot selection, taking care of the ball and playing a lot more efficiently there offensively.”

Following Tuesday’s game, the Tigers will be at Auburn on Saturday before returning home for two important games in Baton Rouge against Ole Miss (Jan. 17) and the return game against Texas A&M.