Men's Tennis Concludes Day One Of The Miami Invite

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team concluded day one of the Miami Invite today. The team earned three singles wins and three doubles wins.

Singles

Stefan Latinovic competed against Vladislav Melnic of Miami. Latinovic defeated Melnic 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Alessio Vasquez earned a win against Jackson Armistead from Miami. Vasquez won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The final singles win was earned by Rudy Ceccon against Antonio Prat, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe competed together in doubles against Adrien Burdet and Vladislav Melnic (Miami). Hotard and Stoupe won 8-7(5). Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch also defeated another Miami duo. Latinovic and Koch competed against Martin Kratz and Antonio Prat, winning 8-1. The last Tiger duo of the day was Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez. Penzlin and Vasquez defeated Nacho Serra Sanchez and Yannik Rahman 8-5.

Results

Singles

Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Vladislav Melnic (Miami) 6-1 3-6 6-4

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Antonio Prat (Miami) 6-1 6-4

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Jackson Armistad (Miami) 4-6 6-3 6-3

Doubles

Hotard/Stoupe (LSU) def. Burdet/Melnic (Miami) 8-7(5)

Latinovic/Koch (LSU) def. Prat/Katz (Miami) 8-1

Penzlin/Vasquez (LSU) def. Serra Sanchez/Rahman (Miami) 8-5