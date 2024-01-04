Gymnastics Set To Open 2024 Season On Friday

“We’re excited to get in front of our fans. It’s always good when you can open the season at home before you have to go on the road and we’re expecting a big crowd tomorrow night. This team is as talented as I’ve ever coached and we’re excited to start with a clean slate.”

Introductions begin at 7:19 p.m. in the PMAC followed by the banner drop for the 2023 Final Four team. Competition begins with the first vault set for 7:32 p.m. CT. The opening Friday Night Heights competition will air on SEC Network with Bart Connor and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call.

Live stats for the competition between the Tigers and the Buckeyes are available on lsusports.net.

There will be free capes and light up crowns to the first 1,500 fans to arrive on Friday. Doors to the arena open at 6 p.m. CT.

LSU is 39-14-1 in season openers inside the PMAC. The Tigers hold an undefeated 13-0-0 record against the Buckeyes and are 3-0-0 at home.

The two teams last met during the regular season in 2005 when the Tigers defeated the Buckeyes away from home in a ranked matchup. LSU and Ohio State last faced each other in postseason competition at the 2013 NCAA Columbus Regional.



Scouting The Buckeyes



The Buckeyes earned its highest result in the WCGA preseason coaches’ poll in 10 years after being voted No. 14. The Buckeyes finished the 2023 regular season 13th nationally.



Ohio State returns 11 members from last season’s roster and welcomes six newcomers to the roster. The Buckeyes closed the 2023 season with a program-record score of 197.750 in the NCAA Regional Final, just .10 shy of qualifying for the national championship meet. Sophomore Payton Harris represented her team at nationals individually, competing in the all-around and finishing 11th overall.

