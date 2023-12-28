Basketball Tigers Host Final Non-Conference Game Friday at Maravich Center

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team closes out its 2023-24 non-conference schedule Friday night when it hosts Northwestern State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game is set for just after 7 p.m. Friday night and tickets are available online at LSUTix.net. and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 6 p.m. on game night. LSU students can show their ID for free admission and seats in the student section are available for purchase for fans for the game.

Patrick Wright, sitting in for Chris Blair, will join former LSU Head Coach John Brady on the call of the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media BR flagship Eagle 98.1 FM) with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the game on the final streaming only broadcast of the season on the SECN+.

While the Demons are just 2-10 on the season, they do bring in one of the nation’s statistical leaders in three-point shooting, especially after a 10-of-16 night from distance in scoring 30 points in the team’s 99-75 win over Southern New Orleans in their last game Dec. 19.

Cliff Davis enters the game leading the nation in three-pointers made per game at 4.09 and leads the Southland in made 3-pointers (45), 3-point attempts (1050 and 3-point shooting percentage (42.9%). He is also 36th in the nation in three-point percentage and 16th in three-point attempts. He is averaging 16.5 points per game for first-year head coach Rick Cabrera.

Also, in the win over Southern-New Orleans, junior guard Braelon Bush, a McNeese transfer, had a 12-point, 10-assists double double.

The Tigers are 7-5 after an 87-66 win over Lamar on Dec. 21. LSU played a strong game against Lamar in the first half, forcing 15 turnovers and getting a 16-0 advantage in points off turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Jalen Cook in his second game back on the court led LSU with 17 points and five assists, while Carlos Stewart, after a DNP in the previous game, scored 16 points with four treys. Jordan Wright had his nine straight double figure game with 15 points and Will Baker got back in double figures with 12 points.

Baker needs 14 points for 1,000 career points at his stops at Texas, Nevada and LSU.

The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play on the road Jan. 6 at Texas A&M before returning for the home league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 9 against Vanderbilt.