Thelma Davies and Favour Ofili Earn LSU Undergraduate Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Track & Field’s Thelma Davies and alum Favour Ofili both graduated with bachelor’s degrees on Friday.

A native of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Ofili became one of the best athletes to ever walk on campus and represent the purple and gold. She finished her career a 13-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, which ranks tied for tenth in LSU women’s history.

The six-time SEC Champion also holds both indoor and outdoor 200-meter records for LSU. Her outdoor time of 21.96 seconds that she recorded in 2022 was the collegiate record for two months before being broken. The LSU record for indoors comes in at a time of 22.18aa seconds, which she recorded this past season at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Ofili also holds eight other top-10 times in LSU history (60, 100, 400, 4×100, 4×400).

The perennial Bowerman Watch List member and former semifinalist was eligible to return for another season with the Tigers, but she recently elected to turn pro and sign with Adidas, and is training with Coach Dennis Shaver as a part of the Tiger Olympians group in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Much like Ofili, Davies has also had a fantastic career in Baton Rouge so far. The five-time USTFCCCA All-American and three-time SEC champion earns her degree with one more year of eligibility left.

The Philadelphia, Pa., native currently holds four times on the LSU top-10 lists and will undoubtedly continue to add to those and what will be a spectacular 2024 season. Davies will head into the new season with personal-best times of 7.23 seconds (60), 11.19 seconds (100), and 22.64 seconds (200).

