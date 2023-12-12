Tigers Return To Maravich Center Wednesday To Host Alabama State

BATON ROUGE – The final three games before the Christmas break for the LSU men’s basketball team begins Wednesday night when the Tigers host Alabama State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will tip at just after 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU Coach John Brady on the call (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM). The game will be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell the announcers.

This will be the start of the “Be A Student For The Game” promo since LSU students are away for the semester break. For $10 fans can buy a ticket in the PMAC student section on a first-come, first-serve basis in Sections 119-121. This special ticket promotion will be available for home games starting Wednesday and continuing for games on Dec. 21, 29 and January 9. Tickets must be purchased in advance at LSUTix.net.

Also, for those purchasing game tickets on game night the upper concourse ticket windows will open at 6 p.m.

There will also be a special salute for the Wayde Sims Foundation in honor of former LSU basketball player the late Wayde Sims on what would have been his 26th birthday.

The Foundation is dedicated to continuing Wayde’s legacy by supporting causes he was passionate about: children, sports, and community. As a special tribute on his birthdate, the Wayde Sims Foundation is generously giving away 88 basketballs to fans at the game, symbolizing the enduring father/son Sims legacy (both Wayde and his late father Wayne wore 44 at LSU).

These basketballs represent the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and community that both Wayde and his father embodied. Members of the Wayde Sims Foundation will be passing out the basketballs near the Southwest concourse when doors open at 6 p.m. and will be recognized during halftime.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation and how you can contribute to their impactful work, visit waydesims.org.

The Tigers will be looking to rebound from a 75-60 loss against Kansas State on Saturday. In that game after falling behind 17 points early in the second half, LSU had one of its best offensive runs of the season to close the game to just three points, at 58-55, with 10 minutes to play. Unfortunately, the Tigers were unable to score for some six-plus minutes at that point as the Wildcats were able to stretch the league back out.

Jordan Wright had his sixth consecutive double figure game to lead LSU with 19 points, a season high, and Jalen Reed added 12.

Alabama State is 4-4 on the season and coming off an 80-60 win over Mississippi University For Women back on Dec. 3.

The Tigers will travel to Houston on Saturday to take on Texas at the Toyota Center before ending the pre-Christmas schedule with a home game on Dec. 21 against Lamar.