Gymnastics Ranked Third In 2024 WCGA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed third in the 2024 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Preseason Coaches Poll, announced by the organization on Friday morning.

The WCGA preseason poll is made up of the top-36 teams in the country, as voted on by members of the association. This year’s preseason ranking marks the 12th straight year that the Tigers will open the season ranked in the top-10 and the 27th year in the top-25.

LSU totaled 1,628 points and five first place votes in the poll to place them in the top-five nationally, sitting only behind Florida and Oklahoma. Florida tallied 1,634 points while Oklahoma received 1,709 to make the Sooners the top team heading into the 2024 season.

The Tigers will face the poll’s top-two ranked teams on the road in 2024, as they will compete against defending national champions and No. 1 Oklahoma in an early-season quad meet along with No. 4 Utah and No. 5 UCLA on Saturday, January 13. The squad will travel to Gainesville to take on No. 2 Florida on Friday, February 23.

LSU will meet 12 opponents that earned a spot in the poll during the regular season, including four conference matchups at home against No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 15 Arkansas, and No. 17 Auburn. Every team in the SEC earned a spot in the top-20 in this year’s poll.

The Tigers will open the 2024 season against No. 14 Ohio State on January 5 in Baton Rouge and are also set to face No. 12 Missouri (Jan. 26), No. 16 Georgia (Feb. 9) and No. 32 North Carolina (March 15).

This year’s roster is composed of 22 gymnasts with 11 seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen. The Tigers welcomed two sixth-year transfers this year in Savannah Schoenherr and Jillian Hoffman and four new freshmen as Konnor McClain, Amari Drayton, Kylie Coen and Leah Miller begin their first year in the Purple & Gold.

Cammy Hall is a sixth-year who is returning this year from injury, while fifth-year seniors Kiya Johnson, Alyona Shchennikova and Kai Rivers all returned for their final year of competition with the Tigers.

Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Elena Arenas and Olivia Dunne all enter their senior year while Aleah Finnegan, Alexis Jeffrey, Tori Tatum, KJ Johnson enter their junior season.

Ashley Cowan, Bryce Wilson and Annie Beard enter their second year as Tigers.



Head Coach Jay Clark continues to lead the program to new heights as LSU set a new record with over 8,000 season tickets sold. The Tigers home schedule features six meets inside the PMAC as the program will look to set a new attendance record in 2024.

Single-meet tickets are available at the general admission level with prices varying by meet, ranging from $10-$14 for adults and $5-$7 for youth (ages 3-12). Discounted group tickets for 15 or more are available by calling the ticket sales and services staff at 225-578-2184.

For all ticket information visit lsutix.net.

