Football's Heard on Coaches' Freshman All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Lance Heard has been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

It’s the second consecutive year LSU has had an offensive lineman earn a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team as he joins Will Campbell and Emery Jones, who both made the team last year.

Heard, a true freshman from Monroe, La., appeared in all 12 games the Tigers, starting at right tackle in LSU’s win over Army.

Heard was thrust into action during the first quarter of LSU’s win over Auburn when Jones went down with an injury. Heard played a career-high 59 snaps against Auburn, helping the Tiger offense to 568 total yards, including 238 on the ground, in the 48-18 victory.

In the win over Army, Heard saw action on 58 snaps as the Tigers rolled up 570 yards of offense, 202 on the ground, in the 62-0 victory.

Heard appeared on LSU’s protection units for field goals and point-after touchdowns in every game. His other extensive action came in the win over Grambling when he played 54 snaps in his Tiger Stadium debut.

Heard joined the Tigers after a stellar prep career at Neville High School where he was rated Louisiana’s No. 2 overall prospect and the nation’s No. 4 player at his position for the class of 2023.

2023 Freshman All-SEC Team

Offense

QB – Chris Parson, Mississippi State

RB – Sedrick Alexander, Vanderbilt

RB – Rueben Owens, Texas A&M

WR – Eugene Wilson III, Florida

WR – London Humphreys, Vanderbilt

TE – Brett Norfleet, Missouri

OL – Earnest Greene, Georgia

OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL – Lance Heard, LSU

OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M *

OL – Andrew Chamblee, Arkansas *

OL – Trovon Baugh, South Carolina *

C – Connor Lew, Auburn

Defense

DL – T.J. Searcy, Florida

DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL – Donterry Russell, Mississippi State

DL – Kelby Collins, Florida

LB – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB – Raylen Wilson, Georgia

DB – Caleb Downs, Alabama

DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

DB – Jaylon Braxton, Arkansas

DB – Jordan Castell, Florida

Special Teams

PK – Evan McPherson, Auburn

P – Jackson Ross, Tennessee

KOS – Alex McPherson, Auburn

RS – Isaiah Sategna, Arkansas

LS – Walker Himebauch, Kentucky

(* – Ties)