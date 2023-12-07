Football's Heard on Coaches' Freshman All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Lance Heard has been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Thursday.
It’s the second consecutive year LSU has had an offensive lineman earn a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team as he joins Will Campbell and Emery Jones, who both made the team last year.
Heard, a true freshman from Monroe, La., appeared in all 12 games the Tigers, starting at right tackle in LSU’s win over Army.
Heard was thrust into action during the first quarter of LSU’s win over Auburn when Jones went down with an injury. Heard played a career-high 59 snaps against Auburn, helping the Tiger offense to 568 total yards, including 238 on the ground, in the 48-18 victory.
In the win over Army, Heard saw action on 58 snaps as the Tigers rolled up 570 yards of offense, 202 on the ground, in the 62-0 victory.
Heard appeared on LSU’s protection units for field goals and point-after touchdowns in every game. His other extensive action came in the win over Grambling when he played 54 snaps in his Tiger Stadium debut.
Heard joined the Tigers after a stellar prep career at Neville High School where he was rated Louisiana’s No. 2 overall prospect and the nation’s No. 4 player at his position for the class of 2023.
2023 Freshman All-SEC Team
Offense
QB – Chris Parson, Mississippi State
RB – Sedrick Alexander, Vanderbilt
RB – Rueben Owens, Texas A&M
WR – Eugene Wilson III, Florida
WR – London Humphreys, Vanderbilt
TE – Brett Norfleet, Missouri
OL – Earnest Greene, Georgia
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Lance Heard, LSU
OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M *
OL – Andrew Chamblee, Arkansas *
OL – Trovon Baugh, South Carolina *
C – Connor Lew, Auburn
Defense
DL – T.J. Searcy, Florida
DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL – Donterry Russell, Mississippi State
DL – Kelby Collins, Florida
LB – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB – Raylen Wilson, Georgia
DB – Caleb Downs, Alabama
DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
DB – Jaylon Braxton, Arkansas
DB – Jordan Castell, Florida
Special Teams
PK – Evan McPherson, Auburn
P – Jackson Ross, Tennessee
KOS – Alex McPherson, Auburn
RS – Isaiah Sategna, Arkansas
LS – Walker Himebauch, Kentucky
(* – Ties)