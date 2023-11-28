Walter Camp Player of the Year Lists Daniels Among 3 Finalists

Daniels, the five-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor in 2023, leads the nation in nearly every category for a quarterback including total offense (412.2), passing TDs (40), TDs responsible for (50) and rushing yards for a player at his position (1,134).

He’s completed 236-of-327 passes for 3,812 yards, 40 TDs and only four interceptions and leads the nation in pass efficiency with a 208.0 rating. He ranks No. 3 nationally in passing yards and passing yards per game (317.7).

Daniels joins 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M as the only players in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 3,500 yards in a single-season.

Daniels also joined Heisman Trophy winners Burrow (63), Tim Tebow (55), Cam Newton (51) and Bryce Young (50) as the only players in SEC history to account for 50 touchdowns in a season.

In 12 games, Daniels accounted for at least four touchdowns in nine games, including an LSU record tying eight (6 passing, 2 rushing) in the win over Georgia State. He tied the mark set by Burrow during his Heisman Trophy season in 2019.

Daniels also topped the 400-yard mark for total offense six times in 2023, which includes an SEC record 606 yards in the win over Florida. In that game, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards (234) and pass for 350 yards (372) in a game.

Daniels has been the catalyst behind an LSU offense that leads the nation in total offense (547.8) and scoring (46.4). The Tigers are the only team in college football to average 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards a contest. LSU ranks No. 4 nationally in passing yards per game (334.3) and No. 7 in rushing with a 213.5 average.

The LSU offense also features the nation’s leader in receiving yards in Malik Nabers and the top two touchdown producers at wide receiver in Brian Thomas (15) along with Nabers (14).