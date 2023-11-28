Daniels Headlines Top 3 for Maxwell, Collegiate Player of the Year

Daniels has put together a record-setting season in 2023 as he leads the nation in total offense (412.2), touchdown passes (40), TDs responsible for (50) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

The five-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week this year, Daniels is one of only two players in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Johnny Manziel who did it in 2012 at Texas A&M.

Daniels is also one of only five players in SEC history to account for 50 touchdowns in a season, joining Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow (63), Tim Tebow (55), Cam Newton (51) and Bryce Young (50).

Daniels became the first player in FBS history to pass for 350 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game when he did it in the win over Florida when he set the SEC record for total offense with 606 yards. Daniels passed for 372 yards and rushed for 234 yards in the 52-35 win over the Gators.

A week later, he tied the LSU record for touchdowns in a game with eight (6 passing, 2 rushing) in the win over Georgia State. He tied Burrow’s mark which was set against Oklahoma in 2019.

Daniels has accounted for at least four TDs in nine games this year, one shy of the school record and he’s reached the 400-yard mark in total offense six times. He joined Burrow as the only players in LSU history to have three 500-yard games of total offense in a season.

Overall, Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards, connecting on 236-of-327 passes with only four interceptions.

Daniels has been the catalyst behind an LSU offense that leads the nation in total offense (547.8) and scoring (46.4). The Tigers are the only team in college football to average 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards a contest. LSU ranks No. 4 nationally in passing yards per game (334.3) and No. 7 in rushing with a 213.5 average.

The LSU offense also features the nation’s leader in receiving yards in Malik Nabers and the top two touchdown producers at wide receiver in Brian Thomas (15) along with Nabers (14).