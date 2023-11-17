LSU Closes Final Day of Midseason Invite; Men Place 2nd, Women 3rd

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational in Bryan-College Station with several impressive individual and group performances Friday night during the third evening session inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The LSU men finished in second place behind the Aggies by collecting 991.5 points, while the LSU women came in third with 686 points.

LSU swimming prelims began on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CT with diving competition on the platform, which consisted of a final only. LSU swimmer Jacob Pishko continued to throw down times that rewrote the LSU record book. On Friday, Pishko competed in the mile and placed second with a time of 15:05.86, putting Pishko at No. 3 all-time in the event.

Craig Hamilton holds the school record with a time of 14:45.94. In the 200-fly, Pishko also put his name in the top 10 for the event by finishing with a time of 1:46.47 to place fifth. Pishko’s time ranks 9th in the LSU record book.

Sofia Sartori also put up some impressive performances on the final day of the midseason invite. In the 200-yard back, Sartori clocked a 1:55.68, which ranks sixth in school history for the event. Sartori doubled down in the 200-fly by touching the wall second with a time of 1:55.24, which put her at No. 3 on the all-time LSU list.

In the relays, the LSU women secured the victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay by touching the wall first with a final time of 3:15.66. The LSU men’s squad followed suit by winning the event with a time of 2:52.95. LSU originally placed second but jumped into the lead when Texas A&M’s relay was disqualified for an early takeoff.

On the diving side, both the men and women competed on the tower. Each side consisted of one final event with 5 dives on the women’s side and 6 dives on the men’s. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant picked up the victory with a score of 290.20 with Helle Tuxen close behind at third, who scored a 242.20. Maggie Buckley placed 8th with a score of 234.55.

For the men, Carson Paul won the event with a score of 408.05 and Thomas Dowling placed 4th with a score of 308.40.

LSU returns to action on Wednesday, Jan. 3, when the Tiger divers head to Knoxville, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee Diving Invitational at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. LSU will spend three days there for competition before returning to the LSU Natatorium Saturday, Jan. 20 to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. LSU is set to honor its seniors before the start of the meet.