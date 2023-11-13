BATON ROUGE – A record-setting night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday against Florida has earned LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the fourth time year, the league office announced on Monday.

Daniels is joined by center Charles Turner, who was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his role in LSU’s 701 yards of total offense in the 52-35 victory. Daniels earned the SEC Offensive Player of the Week three other times this year – vs. Mississippi State, Arkansas and Missouri.

Daniels was nothing short of remarkable in the win over Florida, setting an SEC record with 606 yards of total offense and becoming the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in the same game. Washington’s Marques Tuiasosopo is the only other player in FBS history to rush for 200 (207) yards and pass for 300 yards (302) in a game, doing so against Stanford in 1999.

Daniels set an LSU record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 234, which included touchdown runs of 85 and 51 yards. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He had touchdown passes of 37 and 7 yards to Brian Thomas and a 6-yard scoring pass to Noah Cain.

LSU’s 701 yards of offense were the most-ever against a Florida defense and the third-highest total in school history. LSU averaged 11.5 yards per play, the second-highest total in school history.

For only the sixth time in school history, and the second against an SEC opponent, LSU rushed for 300 yards and passed for 300 yards in the same game. LSU hadn’t rushed for 300 yards and passed for 300 yards in an SEC game since 1967 against Mississippi State.

Turner and the rest of the offensive line helped pave the way for a 329-yard, 4-touchdown rushing attack as the Tigers averaged 9.4 yards on 35 carries. It marked the sixth consecutive 200-yard rushing game and LSU now leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the nation in rushing yards per game with a 224 average.

LSU’s 2023 Player of the Week Honors

Mississippi State

QB Jayden Daniels SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

WR Malik Nabers, SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Arkansas

QB Jayden Daniels, SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Missouri

QB Jayden Daniels, SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

OT Emery Jones, SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Auburn

C Charles Turner III, Outland Trophy National Player of the Week

Army

RB Trey Holly, SEC Freshman of the Week

Florida

QB Jayden Daniels, SEC Offensive Player of the Week

C Charles Turner III, SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week