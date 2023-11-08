Tiger Basketball Starts Signing Day Getting Papers From 6-11 Forward Robert Miller III

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Wednesday that the national letter-of-intent papers have been received and approved for Houston, Texas forward Robert Miller III.

Miller, 6-11, from Pasadena Memorial High School, is a 4-star recruit, ranked No. 40 by On3 and No. 49 nationally by 247sports and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Texas.

“Rob has grown up loving LSU and he will take great pride in wearing the purple and gold,” said Coach McMahon. “He is incredibly talented and possesses a unique skill set at 6-11. His versatility on the perimeter really stands out with his ability to handle the basketball and attack the basket off the dribble. He shoots it well from behind the 3-point arc as well. On the defensive side of the ball, Rob provides shot blocking and rim protection with his athleticism and 7-4 wingspan. He has a very high ceiling, and we cannot wait to coach him at LSU.”

Miller is the son of former LSU football defensive lineman Robert Miller II. His mother Teana (McKiver) Miller played basketball for Tulane and in the WNBA.

As a junior at Pasadena Memorial, Miller III averaged 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game.

This past summer, Miller III was invited to the 2023 NBPA Top 100 Camp at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The camp features some of the best high school basketball players from around the country and provides comprehensive on and off the court programming to maximize a player’s potential.

He also attended the Pangos All-American Camp in both 2022 and 2023.