Men's Tennis Completes Day One Of Hagedorn Hidden Dual

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – LSU Men’s Tennis completed day one of the Hagedorn Hidden Dual today. The Tigers secured six wins today. They had two doubles wins and four singles wins.

Singles

The Tigers gained four singles win on day one of the tournament. George Stoupe faced Miladinovic of Baylor. Stoupe defeated Miladinovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Julien Penzlin also earned a win today. Penzlin competed against Martin Breysach from Baylor, winning 6-3, 7-6(3). Ben Koch competed against Christopher Frantzen of Baylor. Koch won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Brock Anderson also secured a win today. Anderson defeated Christian Kuehne of San Diego 6-2, 6-2. Stefan Latinovic fell in his singles match today. Latinovic lost in three sets to Lambert Ruland of San Diego 4-6, 7(2)-6, 3-6. Welsh Hotard faced Iiro Vasa of San Diego and fell 3-6, 5-7. Rudy Ceccon competed against Stian Klaassen from San Diego, losing 6-2, 4-6, 4-6. Alessio Vasquez fell in his singles match. Vasquez was defeated by Nikhil Niranjan 2-6, 4-6. Chen Dong also lost his singles match today. Dong fell to Oskar Brostrom Poulsen of Baylor 3-6, 3-6.

Doubles

Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch teamed up for the tournament. The Tiger duo faced Poulsen and Breysach from San Diego. Latinovic and Koch defeated Poulsen and Breysach 6-3. Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez secured the other doubles win for the Tigers. Penzlin and Vasquez defeated Rulan and Vasa of San Diego 7-6(1). George Stoupe and Welsh Hotard fell in their doubles match. Stoupe and Welsh lost 3-6 to Klaassen and Sharrma from San Diego. Charles Hobbs and Rudy Ceccon teamed up but fell to Nikhil and Kasday of San Diego, 2-6. To wrap up doubles, Chen Dong and Brock Anderson competed against Frantzen and Miladinovic of Baylor. Dong and Anderson fell to Frantzen and Miladinovic 3-6.

Results

Singles

Lambert Ruland (San Diego) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3

Iiro Vasa (San Diego) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-3, 7-5

Stian Klaassen (San Diego) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Nikhil Niranjan (San Diego) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

George Stoupe (LSU) def. Marko Miladinovic (Baylor) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Oskar Brostron Poulsen (San Diego) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Martin Breysach (Baylor) 6-3, 7-6(3)

Ben Koch (LSU) def. Christopher Franzten (Baylor) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Christian Kuehne (San Diego) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Klaassen/Sharrma (San Diego) def. Hotard/Stoupe (LSU) 6-3

Penzlin/Vasquez (LSU) def. Rulan/Vasa (San Diego) 7-6

Nikhil/Kasday (San Diego) def. Hobbs/Ceccon (LSU) 6-2

Latinovic/Koch (LSU) def. Poulsen/Breysach (San Diego) 6-3

Frantzen/Miladinovic (Baylor) def. Dong/Anderson (LSU) 6-3