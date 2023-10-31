Gallery: Softball Halloween Practice

Mobile Menu Button
Sports
Baseball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Men's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Women's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Beach Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Football
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Gymnastics
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Softball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tickets
Purchase Tickets
Single Game
Season
Group
Baseball
Single Game
Season
Group
Basketball - Men's
Single Game
Season
Group
Basketball - Women's
Single Game
Season
Group
Football
Single Game
Season
Group
Gymnastics
Single Game
Season
Group
Softball
Single Game
Season
Group
Volleyball
Single Game
Season
Group
Manage
Single Game
Season
Group
Buy Tickets
My Account
Renew Tickets
Student Tickets
Seating Charts
SeatGeek Marketplace
Ticket Forwarding
Account Transfer
Promo Code
Information
Single Game
Season
Group
Ticket Central
Group Tickets
Mobile Tickets
ALL-in-One Pass
Premium Seating
Priority Point System
Promotions & Giveaways
Request Ticket Info
Parking
Fans
GENERAL
Autograph Requests
Appearance Requests
Bayou Brew
Booster Clubs
Calendar
Camps & Clinics
Football Fan Guide
Geaux-Mail
Mike's Kids Club
Mobile Apps
Posters
Promotions & Giveaways
Social Media
Tours
WATCH & LISTEN
Listen Live
LSU GOLD
Watch On-Demand
Coaches Shows
Podcasts
Radio Network & Affiliates
SEC Network
TV Network & Affiliates
GameDay
Information
GameDay Central
Directions
Parking & Traffic
Seating Charts
Tailgating & Policies
Geaux Safe Bag Policy
Tiger One Village
Game Programs
Campus Mounds
Facilities
Facilities Home
Tiger Stadium
Maravich Center
Alex Box Stadium
Tiger Park
LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium
Bernie Moore Stadium
Maddox Field House
LSU Soccer Stadium
LSU Tennis Complex
LSU Natatorium
The University Club
Team Facilities
Bilyeu LSU Golf Practice Facility
Gymnastics Training Center
Marucci Baseball Performance Center
Mike Moore Softball Performance Center
About
Departments
Academic Center
- Project Graduation
Athletics Council
Compliance
Event Management
Faculty Representative
LSU Sports Properties
LSUshop.net
LSU SportShop
National L Club
Performance Nutrition
Spirit Squads
Sport Psychology & Counseling
Sports Medicine
Staff Directory
Tiger Athletic Foundation
History
Colors & Songs of LSU
Hall of Fame
Mike VII (Live Tiger)
NCAA Championships
SEC Championships
Olympians
Initiatives & More
Brand Guidelines
Community
Core Values
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Healthy Tiger
NILSU
RISE Program
Student Employment
Tiger Life
Tiger Racquet Club
LSU.edu
LSU.com (Licensing)
LSU Alumni Association
LSU Corporate Partners
GIVE
Tiger Athletic Foundation
Donate
Sign In
Become a Member
TAF Homepage
Give to a Fund
Team TAF Annual Fund
The Oaks
Booster Clubs and Excellence Funds
LSU Gold
Shop
Top Sellers
New Arrivals
Men's
Women's
Hats
Baseball Champions
Jerseys
Shoes
T-Shirts
Gameday & Tailgate
Clearance
Women's Basketball Champions
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
$109.99
Shop Now
Search
Search
Open Search
Open Profile Menu
Tickets Account
TAF Account
Team Store Account
Email Newsletter
Contact Us
Open Calendar
Open Tickets
Open Store
Softball
Roster
Schedule
Tickets
Stats
Current Stats
2023 Team Stats (.pdf)
Stats Archive
SEC Stats
NCAA Stats
DIamondbackers
More
News
Coaches
Diamondbackers (Booster Club)
Facilities
Game Notes
Home Tournaments
Inside LSU Sports
Listen Free
Live Stats
Parking & Traffic
Photo Galleries
Record Book
Seating Chart
Social Media
Visiting Team Operations
Walk-Up Songs
Youth Camps
October 31, 2023 - 04:57 PM
Gallery: Softball Halloween Practice
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin, Sydney Berzon, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylot Pleasants, Ciara Briggs, Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Related Stories
Softball Releases 2024 Non-Conference Schedule
October 30, 2023
Softball Releases 2024 Non-Conference Schedule
Andrews, Jaquish, U.S. WNT Set for Pan American Games
October 26, 2023
Andrews, Jaquish, U.S. WNT Set for Pan American Games
Season Ticket Renewals Available for 2024 Season
September 25, 2023
Season Ticket Renewals Available for 2024 Season
Skip To Main Content