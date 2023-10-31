LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball Halloween Practice

+0
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin, Sydney Berzon, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylot Pleasants, Ciara Briggs, Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones

