Arnold, Grant Earn Singles Victories on Final Day of Roberta Alison Fall Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – LSU women’s tennis sophomore Caroline Arnold and freshman Emma Grant picked up singles wins on the final day of the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, hosted by the University of Alabama at the Alabama Tennis Stadium, on Saturday afternoon.

Doubles – Round Two

The morning opened with two rounds of doubles. Grant and fellow freshman Carina Holguin were in doubles action against Nebraska’s Jillian Roa and Lucy Loy, with the Nebraska duo picking up a 6-0 win.

Doubles – Final Round

Grant and Holguin returned to the court for the final doubles match of the tournament as they faced Tennessee-Chattanooga’s Madlena Orlova and Emma Pedretti. Orlova and Pedretti were victorious by a score of 6-0.

Singles – Final Round

The final round of singles kicked off in the afternoon. Grant faced SEC opposition in the form of Alabama’s Ansley Cheshire. Grant took an early lead in the first set and only dropped two games as she went on to win 6-2. The second set also went the way of Grant, who won 6-3 to clinch a straight set win and grab her second singles win of the weekend.

Holguin faced Tulane’s Delanie Tribby in her final match of the tournament. Tribby took the first set by a score of 6-1 and only dropped two games in the second set as she won 6-2 to secure the match.

Arnold’s final singles match saw her take on Annie Holt of Samford. Arnold jumped out to an early lead in set one and only dropped two games as she went on to win 6-2. The LSU Tiger repeated the scoreline in the second set to clinch a straight set win and end the weekend in victory. The win was the first collegiate win for the sophomore from Metarie, Louisiana who joined the team in January this year.

Up Next

Kinaa Graham will participate in the 2023 ITA National Fall Championships in singles starting on Wednesday, November 1.

Roberta Alison Fall Classic

Oct. 28 – Day 2

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama Tennis Stadium)

Doubles – Round Two

Roa/Loy (NEB) def. Grant/Holguin (LSU), 6-0

Doubles – Final Round

Orlova/Pedretti (UTC) def. Grant/Holguin (LSU), 6-0

Singles – Final Round

Emma Grant (LSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (ALA), 6-2, 6-3

Delanie Tribby (TUL) def. Carina Holguin (LSU), 6-1, 6-2

Caroline Arnold (LSU) def. Annie Holt (SAM), 6-2, 6-2