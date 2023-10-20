Times of Interest

#19 LSU vs. Army

Oct. 21, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:39 p.m. • SEC Network

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. Parish County Line performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:10 p.m. Homecoming Court marches down Victory Hill
4:12 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
4:16 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:20 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:22 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:35 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:17 p.m. Silver Wings Parachute Team jumps into Tiger Stadium
• 1st Parachute – American Flag
• 2nd Parachute – United States Army Flag
• 3rd Parachute – POW/MIA Flag and Game Ball
6:23 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:27 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
6:27:30 p.m. Alma Mater
6:29:30 p.m. National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (from north to south)
6:32 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:34 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Army takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:36 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• TE Foster Moreau, S Chad Jones
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Army on SEC Network

 