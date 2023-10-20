Men's Tennis Concludes Day One Of The Cajun Classic

LAFAYETTE, La. – Four members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed on the first day of the Cajun Classic in Lafayette.

Doubles – First Round

Flight One

Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic teamed up in doubles today. The Tiger duo competed against a team from Xavier University of Louisiana. Dong and Latinovic fell to Julius Hell and Vander Woody 4-6.

Flight Two

Brock Anderson and Ben Koch competed together in doubles. Anderson and Koch fell to a team from South Alabama. Jack Clements and Juan Accossatoo defeated Anderson and Koch 6-3.

Second Round – Doubles

Flight One – Consolation

Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic also competed in consolation rounds of doubles today. They fell in this match to Oriol Fillat Gimenez and Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez from University of Louisiana-Lafayette 2-6.

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson and Ben Koch secured a Tiger win in their consolation match. Anderson and Koch faced a duo from Xavier University of Louisiana. Anderson and Kock defeated Dedric Ray and Ivan Vasquez 6-1.

Singles – First Round

Flight One

Stefan Latinovic was the first singles match of the day for the Tigers. He faced previous doubles opponent Julius Hell from Xavier. Latinovic fell to Julius Hell 3-6, 4-6. Ben Koch also competed in his singles match in this flight. Koch fought hard in three sets but ended up falling to University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez 6-4, 3-6, 4-6. The last singles match for the Tigers in this flight was a success by Chen Dong. Dong faced South Alabama’s Joaquim Almeida, winning 7-5, 6-2.

Flight Two

Brock Anderson was the only one competing in this flight for the Tigers. Anderson fell to Juan Accossatto from South Alabama 6-3, 6-0.

Results

Doubles – First Round

Flight One

Julius Hell/Vander Woody (XA) def. Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 6-4

Flight Two

Jack Clements/Juan Accossatto (USA) def. Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU), 6-3

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Dedric Ray/Ivan Vasquez (XA), 6-1

Second Round – Doubles

Flight One – Consolation

Oriol Fillat Gimenez/Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (UL) def. Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 6-2

Flight Two – Consolation

Jacobi Bain/Nereo Suarez (XA) vs Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU)

Singles – First Round

Flight One

Julius Hell (XA) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 6-3, 6-4

Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (UL) def. Ben Koch (LSU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Chen Dong (LSU) def. Joaquim Almeida (USA), 7-5, 6-2

Flight Two

Juan Accossatto (USA) def. Brock Anderson (LSU), 6-3, 6-0

Schedule of Play

Doubles

Flight One – Consolation

Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs Joaquim Almeida/Braden Hanning (USA)

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU) vs Jacobi Bain/Nereo Suarez (XA)

Singles

Flight One – Main Draw

Chen Dong (LSU) vs Vasil Dimitrov (ULL)

Consolation

Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs Dakotah Bobo (USM)

Ben Koch (LSU) vs Shamirul Shahril (USM)

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson (LSU) vs Pasawee Reansuwong (USM)