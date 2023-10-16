LSU Gold
Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad

Austen Roellig | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ben Nippolt | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Fidel Ulloa | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Micah Bucknam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Steven Milam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Kaleb Applebey | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmages Schedule

The Tigers will scrimmage this week at 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday and 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.
This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmage Schedule at "The Box"

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.
Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad Scrimmage