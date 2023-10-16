Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad

The Tigers will scrimmage this week at 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday and 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.
Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.