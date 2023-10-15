LSU Men’s Golf Travels to Little Rock for Fall Season Finale

BATON ROUGE – The No. 24 LSU Men’s golf team is set to tee off at the Everett Buick GMC Classic on Monday at the Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Ark. The Fall season finale will take place on the Founders Course that measures 7,115 yards and plays as a par 72.

The Tigers are coming off an impressive outing in Dallas at the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup. All five players either tied or shot the lowest rounds of their careers. LSU advanced to match play with a stroke play outing of 32-under 832 through three rounds at the Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Tigers combined for a team low round 19-under 269 to set a new low for the year. LSU fell to SMU in Match play on Wednesday, 3-1-1.

LSU will be one of 15 schools playing in the 54-hole stroke play event. There will be 36 holes of play on Monday followed by 18 on Tuesday. Other teams include Ball State, Louisiana-Lafayette, ULM, Troy, Nebraska, Central Arkansas, Texas-El Paso, UT-Arlington, Michigan, Oral Roberts, Lamar University, Boston College, Northern Colorado, and host Little Rock.

Connor Gaunt will make his return to his home state as the reigning back-to-back Arkansas State Amateur Champion. Gaunt also qualified for the U.S. Amateur in Hot Springs, Arkansas back in July. Gaunt will look to continue the pattern as he fired a career 8-under 64 last week.

Haskew joins the lineup for the second weekend in a row after tying a career low of 9-under 63 last week in Dallas. Haskew’s round is lowest by any Tiger this season and is tied for second at LSU all-time.

Others to make the trip are Lance Yates, Jay Mendell, and Alex Price. Yates recorded his career low of 5-under 67 last week. Mendell also set a new low with a 4-under 68 in Dallas. The graduate transfer, Price, is back in the lineup for his fourth event as a Tiger. Price is second to Gaunt (69.67) in stroke average at 71.22.

Tiger fans can follow along with live scoring at golfstat.com.