Preview: Tigers Set to Host Auburn for Saturday Night in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE — After two weeks on the road, LSU returns to Tiger Stadium to face Auburn on Saturday Night in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The teams aren’t scheduled to play next year, marking the end of a 32-year streak (1992-2023) between LSU and Auburn, a rivalry that has produced some classic battles.

32-consecutive years of LSU-Auburn The final regular meeting of the unexpected in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/pPJ1156IyS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 11, 2023

LSU enters the contest with the top offense in the SEC and the No. 3 ranked offense nationally, averaging 558.3 yards per game (210.7 rushing, 337.7 passing). Quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to play at an elite level, finishing 15-of-21 for 259 yards passing, 130 yards rushing and four total touchdowns last week in LSU’s 49-39 win over Missouri.

Daniels earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the third time this season, the league office announced on Monday, while offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. also earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

“The season is in front of us,” said head coach Brian Kelly on Monday, “and with five of our last six at home, we feel like we’re in a good position, so let’s go take care of business.”

Running back Logan Diggs has firmly established himself as the featured back. The Boutte native has been a reliable weapon in all phases, especially in tough yardage situations.

Last Saturday, Diggs set a new career high in rushing yards (134) on 24 carries to go along with a touchdown. LSU had two 100-yard rushers as Daniels finished with 130 yards on the ground as well, netting the team 274 total rushing yards against a Missouri team that led the SEC in rushing defense at 74 yards per game.

“He’s been really physical, really reliable in all areas,” Kelly said of Diggs. “Catching the football, picking up protections, getting the tough yardage when we need it.”

Junior receiver Brian Thomas leads the nation in touchdown receptions (9) and has reeled in 37 passes for 603 yards. Malik Nabers is No. 2 in the nation in receiving yards (771) and second in the SEC and fifth nationally in receptions (46).

Defensively, LSU made key stops when they needed them most. After giving up 24 points on five drives in the first half, the Tigers were able to weather the storm, allowing just 14 points in the second half, forcing two punts, a turnover on downs, an interception and a missed field goal.

Junior safety Major Burns picked off Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown, sealing a critical victory for the Tigers on the road. Sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. did a little bit of everything, recording three tackles, one for loss, with an interception and a quarterback hurry. Cornerback Zy Alexander led the team in tackles with seven, while Andre’ Sam and Greg Penn III finished with six of their own.

Saturday Night in Death Valley SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/QhpNxdggFY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 11, 2023

Auburn is led by junior quarterback Payton Thorne, who has accounted for 643 passing yards and four touchdowns through five starts. Jarquez Hunter leads the rushing attack with 202 yards on 50 carries and two scores, averaging four yards per tough.

Sophomore wideout Jay Fair has tallied 18 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Rivaldo Fairweather has 145 yards on 15 catches and one score.

Linebacker Eugene Asante leads in tackles with 35, along with two sacks. Larry Nixon III also has 23 tackles and defensive lineman Marcus Harris has 19 with a forced fumble.

“Hugh Freeze is an outstanding football coach,” Kelly said. “He’s taken the personnel and fit what they need to do. This is a team that’s going to run the football, play physical. They have shown that they can beat anybody. It’s great to be back home in Tiger Stadium and we’re looking forward to hosting Auburn this weekend.”