SEC Announces 2024 Football Opponents

BATON ROUGE – A first meeting with Oklahoma in Tiger Stadium along with home games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt highlight LSU’s 2024 Southeastern Conference schedule, the league office announced on Wednesday night during an hour-long show on the SEC Network.

LSU’s 2024 schedule features road games against Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The SEC only announced opponents for the 2024 season, the first for Oklahoma and Texas as league members. Dates for the eight-game league schedule will be announced later. The 2024 season will be the first for the SEC as a 16-team league.

According to the SEC press release, the following factors were considered when building the 2024 conference schedule:

Home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023.

Opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.

o Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

The SEC will also eliminate divisional standings in 2024 and the league’s championship game will feature the top two teams in the conference standings at the conclusion of the regular season.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 1, against Southern Cal in Las Vegas followed by its home-opener against Nicholls on Sept. 7. After an open date, the Tigers host UCLA on Sept. 21 and South Alabama on Sept. 28 in Tiger Stadium before starting league play.

2024 LSU Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. USC (in Las Vegas)

Sept. 7 Nicholls (Tiger Stadium)

Sept. 21 UCLA (Tiger Stadium)

Sept. 28 South Alabama (Tiger Stadium)

Remaining Home Schedule

Alabama

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

Remaining Road Schedule

Arkansas

Florida

South Carolina

Texas A&M