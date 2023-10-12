Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Auburn

Times of Interest
#22 LSU vs. Auburn
Oct. 14, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:05 p.m. (possible 10-minute slide) • ESPN
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12 p.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|1 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|1 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|• Men’s Basketball Practice at PMAC – Open to the public
|1 p.m.
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|1 p.m.
|Parish County Line performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
|3 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:30 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|3:42 p.m.
|The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
|3:46 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|3:50 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|3:52 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4 p.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|4 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4 p.m.
|LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|4:10 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|4:35 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|5:30 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|5:49 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|5:53 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
|5:53:30 p.m.
|Alma Mater
|5:55:30 p.m.
|National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (from north to south)
|5:58 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:01 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:02 p.m.
|Auburn takes the field
|6:02 p.m.
|Coin toss at midfield
|6:02 p.m.
|Guest Captains presentation
|• CB James Britt, OT KJ Malone
|6:05 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on ESPN