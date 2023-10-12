Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Auburn

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net

12 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

1 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC

• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat

1 p.m. PMAC open to public

• Men’s Basketball Practice at PMAC – Open to the public

1 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens

• Located in front of PMAC

1 p.m. Parish County Line performs Bud Lights Fan Zone

3 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

3:42 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill

3:46 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill

3:50 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill

3:52 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill

4 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone

• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

4:35 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App

5:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

5:53 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence

5:53:30 p.m. Alma Mater

5:55:30 p.m. National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (from north to south)

5:58 p.m. LSU departs locker room

6 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

6:01 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:02 p.m. Auburn takes the field

6:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:02 p.m. Guest Captains presentation

• CB James Britt, OT KJ Malone