Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Auburn

by Michael Bonnette
Oct. 14, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:05 p.m. (possible 10-minute slide) • ESPN

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
1 p.m. PMAC open to public
Men’s Basketball Practice at PMAC – Open to the public
1 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1 p.m. Parish County Line performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
3 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
3:42 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
3:46 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
3:50 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
3:52 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:35 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
5:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
5:53 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
5:53:30 p.m. Alma Mater
5:55:30 p.m. National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (from north to south)
5:58 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:01 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:02 p.m. Auburn takes the field
6:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:02 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• CB James Britt, OT KJ Malone
6:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on ESPN

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd Timeout: James Britt, 2023 SEC Legend recognition
1Q/3Q Break: LSU Athletic Department retirees recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Geaux Hero

Halftime
Auburn Band Performance
LSU Band Performance

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

