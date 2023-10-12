Tiger Basketball Team To Host Open Practice Prior To Saturday's LSU-Auburn FB Contest

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans arriving early for Saturday’s football game at Tiger Stadium with Auburn will have the chance to get a sneak preview of the 2023-24 LSU men’s basketball team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers and Coach Matt McMahon will conduct their Saturday practice on the main floor of the Maravich Center, which will be open to the public beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff.

LSU’s practice will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. as the Tigers prepare for an exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 30 against Louisiana Christian (free admission) and the regular season opener on Monday, Nov. 6 against Mississippi Valley State.

The middle and upper levels of the Maravich Center are open to the general public on game days with activities leading up to an appearance by the Golden Band from Tigerland after they march down Victory Hill. Admission is free for fans who are requested to enter through the upper Southeast and Southwest concourse doors.

Information on season tickets for men’s basketball is available through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.