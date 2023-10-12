LSU Cross Country Travels to College Station for Arturo Barrios Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team heads out of state for the second time this season as they visit College Station, Texas, for the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Dale Watts Cross Country Course Friday morning.

Friday, October 13th | Dale Watts Cross Country Course, College Station, Texas

Men’s 8K | 8:30 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 6K | 9:15 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results (W) | Live Results (M) | Meet Information

The Dale Watts Cross Country Course of College Station, Texas, will be the site of the Arturo Barrios Invitational this Friday. The men will start things off at 8:30 a.m. with the 8k, while the women will follow them up at 9:15 a.m. with the 6k.

This meet will be the second time the Tigers have headed on the road this cross country season, and will also be the last meet before they head into the postseason.

At last year’s Arturo Barrios, LSU’s women ran their way to a 17th-place finish and a point total of 560 among 38 other teams. The men finished 19th with 453 points among 40 teams.

There will be a field of 42 teams alongside LSU competing at the invitational, including Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Houston Christian, Indiana, Louisville, New Mexico State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Rice, SMU, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, and UCLA.

Parking and admission for the meet are free of charge.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.