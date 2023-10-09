LSU Athletics’ South Stadium Productions Earns Three Emmy Nominations

South Stadium Productions, LSU Athletics’ creative and storytelling team, earned three Emmy nominations from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the organization announced Sunday.

Two LSU GOLD series – LSU Baseball’s “The Powerhouse” and LSU Gymnastics’ “The Climb” – earned nominations in the category for “Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited (Series),” while LSU Football’s video honoring Justin Jefferson’s selection as NFL Offensive Player of the Year was nominated in the “Graphic Arts – Visual Effects” category.

The three nominations tied for most among collegiate athletics departments in the Suncoast Chapter.

The winners will be announced at the 47th Annual Suncoast Regional EMMY Awards to be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

“The Powerhouse” on LSU GOLD chronicled LSU Baseball’s journey to the program’s seventh national championship in 2023. Featuring behind the scenes access and in-depth storytelling features, “The Powerhouse” aired six episodes throughout the season on GOLD and will return for a second season in 2023-24. Creative Content Producer Dawson Ahrenstorff earned the nomination for his work on the series.

“The Climb” on LSU GOLD followed LSU Gymnastics through its unforgettable run to the NCAA Championship Finals in 2023. A ten-episode series, “The Climb” took viewers from the program’s preseason advance to its postseason thrills, earning national acclaim and viewership from across the world. Another docuseries for LSU Gymnastics is planned for the 2023-24 season. Creative Content Producer Giovanni Lamonte earned the nomination for his work on the series.

LSU Football’s social media presence remains at the forefront of college football. Last year, LSU Football’s official accounts generated 3.25 billion impressions across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, the top figure in the SEC and the second-best total across college football. The Tigers have 3.3 million followers across the three major social media platforms, the second-most of any program in the country. The nominated post earned nearly 55,000 engagements and 3.6 million impressions across all platforms. Director of Football Video Matt Tornquist earned the nomination for his work on the project.

The 47th Annual Suncoast Regional EMMY Awards – 2023 Program Nominees

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited (Series)

The Powerhouse

Dawson Ahrenstorff

Louisiana State University – South Stadium Productions, Baton Rouge, LA

The Climb

Giovanni Lamonte

Louisiana State University – South Stadium Productions, Baton Rouge, LA

Graphic Arts – Visual Effects

LSU Football – Justin Jefferson NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Matt Tornquist

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA