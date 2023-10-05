Women’s Tennis Set for Main Draw of ITA Southern Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven members of the LSU women’s tennis team will be in ITA Southern Regional action at the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. CT. Aran Texidó Garcia, Florentine Dekkers, Anita Sahdiieva, Caroline Arnold, Kinaa Graham, Emma Grant and Carina Holguin will be in action across the main draw of singles, doubles and in the consolation draws.

Attendance is free of charge throughout the whole tournament to the LSU Tennis Complex, with fans needing to comply with LSU’s clear bag policy when entering the complex.

ITA Southern Regional

The LSU Tennis Complex is hosting the ITA Southern Regional for the second consecutive year and for the third time in the past five years (2020 regional was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, 2021 was hosted by Auburn). Thursday saw the action kick off with two rounds of singles qualifying followed by one round of doubles qualifying. Friday will begin at 9 a.m. CT with the final qualifying matches being played alongside the start of the round of 64 main draw in singles. The evening sessions set to start at 5 p.m. CT will feature the final round of doubles qualifying.

Tiger Tidbits

Graham is fresh off a strong run at the ITA All-American Championships. The freshman began her campaign on Saturday in pre-qualifying and picked up five wins over four days before falling in the final round of qualifying. Included in those five wins were two wins against ranked foes, taking her tally up to three ranked wins this fall. She’s 7-2 in singles and 2-1 in doubles in two tournaments this fall.

Garcia and Dekkers were also in action at the ITA All-American Championships, with both picking up a singles win in the consolation draw on Sunday. This will be the second collegiate tournament of the fall for the two transfers.

Sahdiieva will compete in a collegiate tournament for the first time as a Tiger. She played two seasons at Baylor that saw the program reach the NCAA Tournament in both seasons with her as a staple in the lineup. In her freshman campaign in 2021-22, she posted an 18-9 mark in singles and a 15-10 mark in doubles. In her second season of competition, Sahdiieva earned twelve wins in singles primarily playing at the No. 2&3 courts for the Bears and earn 13 wins in doubles playing with four different partners across all three doubles spots. Outside of collegiate action, Sahdiieva was active in various ITF tournaments in 2023, including winning an ITF 15k in doubles in California over the summer.

Arnold, Grant and Holguin were in action in the singles qualifying draws on Thursday but were defeated. The trio is available to play in the consolation draw in both singles and doubles.

