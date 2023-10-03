Ceccon Falls In ITA All-American Championships Singles Qualifying

TULSA, Okla. – LSU Men’s Tennis had one left standing going into day two of qualifying at ITA All-American Championships. Rudy Ceccon competed in the second day of singles qualifying for the tournament.

Singles Round of 64

Rudy Ceccon was the only Tiger left competing in the singles qualifying rounds of the ITA All-American Championships. He faced Justin Schlageter from University of Oklahoma. In the first set, Ceccon fell 0-6. In the second and final set, they went to a tiebreaker. After a tough fight, Ceccon fell 6(3)-7.

Results

Justin Schlageter [8] (Okla.) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-0, 7-6(3)

Up Next

Select Tigers will head to Southern Mississippi this weekend to compete in Southern Miss. Invitational. Play will start Friday, Oct. 6.