Tigers Finish Tenth in Stroke Play at SEC Match Play Event

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team concluded stroke play in tenth place at 2-under 850 on Tuesday afternoon at the Birmingham Country Club in Alabama.

The Tigers combined for a 4-over 288 in Tuesday’s round after ending day one’s 36 holes at 6-under 562.

LSU graduate Connor Gaunt led the Tigers with a 3-under 210 to finish 27th place. His performance was capped off by a 3-under 71 round on Tuesday. The Arkansas native leads the team in stroke average (70.1) and has fired the lowest individual score from LSU through the last two events.

Alex Price finished in 41st place at 1-over-214. The graduate student fired a 1-over 72 in the final round. All other LSU golfers finished over par. Drew Doyle was 2-over 215, Lance Yates was 3-over 216, and Jay Mendell finished at 6-over 219.

Auburn and Vanderbilt move on as the top two and will enter match play to battle for the Championship. Auburn finished stroke play at 41-under 811 and second placed Vanderbilt was 28-under 824.

LSU will face Mississippi State in match play on Wednesday to conclude the event. As a team Mississippi State finished one stroke under LSU at 3-under 849. LSU’s first pairing will tee off at 8:20 am. Live scoring can be found at GolfGenius.com.

MSU vs. LSU

Hunter Logan vs. Drew Doyle

Garrett Endicott vs. Jay Mendell

Ben Loveard vs. Alex Price

Alejandro Pedryc vs. Connor Gaunt

Josep Serra vs. Lance Yates

Team Leaderboard (Par 284)

Auburn (274-264-273; -41) Vanderbilt (276-269-279; -28)) Arkansas (272-268-287; -25) Ole Miss (276-272-280; -24) Tennessee (278-272-279; -23) Texas A&M (270-278-283; -21) Florida (285-272-279; -16) Alabama (284-279-280; -9) Mississippi St. (275-282-292; -3) LSU (280-282-288; -2) Georgia (280-286-286; E) Missouri (286-282-286; +2) Kentucky (282-286-292; +8) South Carolina (291-285-286; +10)

Individual Top 5 (Par 71)

1. Nick Dunlap (70-65-63; -15) – Alabama

2. Gordon Sargent (64-65-70; -14) -Vanderbilt

3. Brendan Valdes (69-63-69; -12) – Auburn

T4. JM Butler (66-67-69; -11) – Auburn

T4. Phichaksn Mauchon (65-68-69; -11)

LSU (Par 71)

Connor Gaunt (68-74-68; -3)

Alex Price (68-74-72; +1)

Drew Doyle (71-71-73; +2)

Lance Yates (73-68-75; +3)

Jay Mendell (75-69-75; +6)