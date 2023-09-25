LSU Tied for Ninth After Day One at SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team combined for a 6-under 562 in rounds one and two at the SEC Match Play event hosted by Jerry Pate in Birmingham, Alabama at the Country Club of Birmingham.

The Tigers shot a 4-under 280 in round one and followed with 2-under 282 in the second round.

The graduate transfer, Lance Yates, leads the Tigers through the first two rounds in his first start for LSU. The Baton Rouge native shot a 2-over in round one and a 3-under 68 in round two. Yates was the only Tiger to record an eagle on Monday after doing so in round one on the 547-yard par-5. (No. 4)

Three Tigers finished day one at even par. Connor Gaunt and Alex Price both fired 3-under 68 rounds in the first and then both shot a 3-over 74 in round two. Drew Doyle shot two rounds of even par at 71.

Freshman, Jay Mendell, was 4-over 75 in round one and the second lowest in round two with a 2-under 69.

LSU will play the final round of stroke play on Tuesday morning with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The top two finishers from stroke play will square off in the final groupings of the day, while the 12 other teams will square off in an East vs. West Match Play format.

Team Leaderboard (Par 284)

1. Auburn (274-264; -30)

2. Arkansas (272-268; -28)

3. Vanderbilt (276-269; -23))

T4. Texas A&M (270-278; -20)

T4. Ole Miss (276-272; -20)

6. Tennessee (278-272; -18)

T7. Mississippi St. (284-279; -5)

T7. Florida (285-272; -11)

9. LSU (280-282; -6)

10. Alabama (284-279; -5)

11. Georgia (280-286; -2)

T12. Kentucky (282-286; E)

T12. Missouri (286-282; E)

14. South Carolina (291-285; +8)

Individual Top 5 (Par 71)

1. Gordon Sargent (64-65; -13) -Vanderbilt

2. Brendan Valdes (69-63; -10) – Auburn

T3. Jackson Koivun (70-63; -9) – Auburn

T3. John Driscoll (68-65; -9) – Alabama

T3. JM Butler (66-67;-9) – Auburn

T3. Phichaksn Maichon (65-68; -9) – Texas A&M

LSU (Par 71)

Lance Yates (73-68; -1)

Connor Gaunt (68-74; E)

Alex Price (68-74; E)

Drew Doyle (71-71; E)

Jay Mendell (75-69; +2)