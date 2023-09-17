Dekkers Grabs Singles Win on Final Day of River Oaks Invitational

HOUSTON, Texas – Junior Florentine Dekkers secured her second singles victory of the weekend on the final day of the River Oaks Invitational on Sunday.

River Oaks Invitational – Day Three

The players played one round of singles on the final day of the competition. In an SEC matchup, Dekkers faced Texas A&M’s Lizanne Boyer. The LSU Tiger took the first set by a score of 6-2 before Boyer replied with a 6-2 win of her own in the second to extend the match. Dekkers bounced back in the third set with a 6-3 win to clinch the match and earn her second singles win of the weekend. Dekkers finished the River Oaks Invitational with two singles wins in three matches as well as two doubles wins in three matches.

Freshman Kinaa Graham faced Malaika Rapolu of Texas in her singles match. Rapolu claimed the first set, 6-3, and narrowly held on in the second set as she won 7-5 to secure victory. Like Dekkers, Graham finished her first fall tournament with two singles wins in three matches as well as two doubles wins in three matches.

The final match of the day saw freshman Carina Holguin face Texas’ Maddy MacNeille. MacNeille claimed the first set, 6-2, and went on to win the second by a margin of 6-1.

Up Next

Prequalifying for the 2023 ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina will begin on Saturday, Sep. 30. Select Tigers will begin their singles and/or doubles campaigns across prequalifying, qualifying and the main draw of the prestigious tournament.

