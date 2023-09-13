LSU’s Jay Mendell Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Jay Mendell has been named the SEC Freshman of the week, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

The Lafayette native has placed inside the top 25 in his first two collegiate events. Mendell has combined for a 72.17 stroke average through six rounds. All of his rounds have contributed in his two starts for the Tigers.

Mendell finished the season opener at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff tied for tenth at 1-under 215. Mendell went 72-74-69 in Missouri to assist the Tigers in winning the team event early last week.

The freshman was 2-over 218 at the Valero Texas Collegiate to place tied for 23rd. Mendell shot back-to-back rounds of 70 in rounds two and three after carding a 78 in round one.

Before coming to campus, the promising newcomer won the 2023 Louisiana individual state title after shooting a 12-under par, 132. It was the lowest score in any division in the past nine years.

The Tigers will be back in action starting Sept. 25 in Birmingham for the SEC Match Play event hosted by Jerry Pate.