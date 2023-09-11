LSU’s Connor Gaunt finishes 4th at Valero Texas Collegiate, LSU 6th 

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Connor Gaunt fired a 2-under 70 in the final round of the Valero Texas Collegiate to finish fourth in the individual competition. Monday’s round concluded the inaugural tournament held at TPC San Antonio on the Oaks course in San Antonio.

As a team LSU finished at 3-under 866 for the three-day event and sixth place. The Tigers were boosted by a field best 8-under 280 in round two on Sunday.

Vanderbilt won the tournament at 13-under 851.

Gaunt led the Tigers with a 5-under 211 performance (73-68-70). The LSU graduate ended the tournament with 13 birdies and 34 pars. The Arkansas native now has two top five finishes through two tournaments this season. Gaunt finished tied for fifth at 4-under 212 at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff.

Drew Doyle carded a 2-under 70 on Monday to finish his first tournament of the season at 1-under 215 and tied for 14th place. The Senior shot a 2-under 70 in rounds two and three and totaled 10 birdies in those rounds.

Jay Mendell also shot a 2-under 70 for the second day in a row to finish tied for 23rd at 2-over 218. Mendell carded three birdies in his final five holes to fall under par. The Freshman has now finished his first two collegiate tournaments under par. Mendell was 1-under 215 last week in his LSU debut.

Alex Price was the final contributing score on Monday with a 3-over 75. Price ended his second tournament with LSU tied for 38th at 6-over 222.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sept. 25-27th for SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. The three-day event will take place at the Country Club of Birmingham in Birmingham, Ala.

Team Top 5 (Par 288)

1. Vanderbilt (283-292-276; -13)

2. TCU (287-285-284; -8)

3. Baylor (289-284-287; -4)

4. Virginia (288-291-284; -1)

5. Oklahoma (285-294-285; E)

6. LSU (301-280-285; +2)

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

T1. Joe Sullivan – FGCU (69,71,70; -6)

T1. Gustav Frimodt – TCU (70,68,72; -6)

T1. Johnny Keefer – Baylor (69,69,72; -6)

4. Connor Gaunt – LSU (73-68-70; -5)

T5. Matthew Riedel – Vanderbilt (72-74-66; -4)

T5. Luke Kluver – Oklahoma (77-68-67; -5)

T5. Carter Loftin – Georgia (75-70-67; -5)

LSU (Par 851)

4. Connor Gaunt (73-68-70; -5)

T14. Drew Doyle (75-70-70; -1)

T23. Jay Mendell (78-70-70; +2)

T38. Alex Price (75-72-75; +6)

T63. Lance Yates, ind. (77-74-78; +13)

T65. Cohen Trolio (79-76-76; +15)