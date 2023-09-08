LSU Golf to Open Inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Golf team is set to open play at the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio, TX on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio on Saturday.

TPC San Antonio is home to the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open that is held annually each Spring. The Oaks Course is a par-72 and plays 7,435 yards that was designed by golf legend, Greg Norman.

The field along with LSU includes: Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Georgia Southern, Virginia, Baylor University, Texas Christian University, Georgia, Louisville and Florida Gulf Coast University.

LSU’s lineup will be led by graduate students Alex Price and Connor Gaunt. They will be joined by Cohen Trolio (Jr.), Jay Mendell (Fr.), and Drew Doyle (Sr.). Graduate transfer Lance Yates will make his LSU debut as he will compete as an individual.

The Tigers are coming off a short turnaround after a season opening win at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. LSU took home first place as a team at 20-under 844 in the field of 12 on Tuesday afternoon.

Price won the individual tournament at 11-under 205 in his LSU debut. Gaunt and Trolio both finished at 4-under 212 and tied for fifth place. The freshman, Mendell finished tied for tenth at 1-under 215 in the first tournament of his college career.

Tournament play begins on Saturday and will include three rounds of stroke play, one round each day.

You can follow along with live stats at Golfstat.com.