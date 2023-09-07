Dates For LSU SEC Men's Basketball Games Announced

BATON ROUGE – The teams and locations were known and now the Southeastern Conference has put dates to the 18-league games set for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season for the LSU Tigers

The Tigers will play nine SEC games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and that will give LSU a total of 17 regular season home games for the coming season.

Network designations and tip times will be announced in the near future by the league office and ESPN.

The Tigers will play five Saturday home games, with two on Tuesdays and two more scheduled on Wednesday during the January-March portion of the schedule.

LSU’s Saturday home games are against Texas A&M (Jan. 20), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 10), Mississippi State (Feb. 24) and the regular season finale on March 9 against Missouri.

The Tigers open the SEC schedule on Jan. 6 at Texas A&M, a team they will meet twice in a two-week span. LSU’s other home-and-away opponents are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt. The Vanderbilt game will be LSU’s home league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Kentucky comes to Baton Rouge for the first time in several years when the LSU students will be in session on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Season tickets are available for the 2023-24 season at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net. Here is the complete 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule to date:

OCTOBER

Mon., 30 – LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN (EXB).

NOVEMBER

Mon., 6 – MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

Fri., 10 – NICHOLLS

Charleston Classic – Charleston, South Carolina

Thur., 16 – vs. Dayton

Fri., 17 – vs. St. John’s or North Texas

Sun., 19 – TBA

Fri., 24 – NORTH FLORIDA

ACC/SEC Challenge

Tues., 28 – at Syracuse

DECEMBER

Fri., 1 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sat., 9 – KANSAS STATE

Wed., 13 – ALABAMA STATE

Sat., 16 – vs. Texas (in Houston)

Thur., 21 – LAMAR

Fri., 29 – NORTHWESTERN STATE

JANUARY

Sat., 6 – at Texas A&M

Tues., 9 – VANDERBILT

Sat., 13 – at Auburn

Wed., 17 – OLE MISS

Sat., 20 – TEXAS A&M

Wed., 24 – at Georgia

Sat., 27 – at Alabama

FEBRUARY

Sat., 3 – ARKANSAS

Wed., 7 – at Tennessee

Sat., 10 – ALABAMA

Tues., 13 – at Florida

Sat., 17 – at South Carolina

Wed., 21 – KENTUCKY

Sat., 24 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

Tues., 27 – GEORGIA

MARCH

Sat., 2 – at Vanderbilt

Wed., 6 – at Arkansas

Sat., 9 – MISSOURI

Wed.-Sun., 13-17 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS