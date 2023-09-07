LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search

Dates For LSU SEC Men's Basketball Games Announced

+0
Dates For LSU SEC Men's Basketball Games Announced

BATON ROUGE – The teams and locations were known and now the Southeastern Conference has put dates to the 18-league games set for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season for the LSU Tigers

The Tigers will play nine SEC games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and that will give LSU a total of 17 regular season home games for the coming season.

Network designations and tip times will be announced in the near future by the league office and ESPN.

The Tigers will play five Saturday home games, with two on Tuesdays and two more scheduled on Wednesday during the January-March portion of the schedule.

LSU’s Saturday home games are against Texas A&M (Jan. 20), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 10), Mississippi State (Feb. 24) and the regular season finale on March 9 against Missouri.

The Tigers open the SEC schedule on Jan. 6 at Texas A&M, a team they will meet twice in a two-week span. LSU’s other home-and-away opponents are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt. The Vanderbilt game will be LSU’s home league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Kentucky comes to Baton Rouge for the first time in several years when the LSU students will be in session on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Season tickets are available for the 2023-24 season at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net. Here is the complete 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule to date:

OCTOBER
Mon., 30 – LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN (EXB).

NOVEMBER
Mon., 6 – MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Fri., 10 – NICHOLLS
Charleston Classic – Charleston, South Carolina
Thur., 16 – vs. Dayton
Fri., 17 – vs. St. John’s or North Texas
Sun., 19 – TBA
Fri., 24 – NORTH FLORIDA
ACC/SEC Challenge
Tues., 28 – at Syracuse

DECEMBER
Fri., 1 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
Sat., 9 – KANSAS STATE
Wed., 13 – ALABAMA STATE
Sat., 16 – vs. Texas (in Houston)
Thur., 21 – LAMAR
Fri., 29 – NORTHWESTERN STATE

JANUARY
Sat., 6 – at Texas A&M
Tues., 9 – VANDERBILT
Sat., 13 – at Auburn
Wed., 17 – OLE MISS
Sat., 20 – TEXAS A&M
Wed., 24 – at Georgia
Sat., 27 – at Alabama

FEBRUARY
Sat., 3 – ARKANSAS
Wed., 7 – at Tennessee
Sat., 10 – ALABAMA
Tues., 13 – at Florida
Sat., 17 – at South Carolina
Wed., 21 – KENTUCKY
Sat., 24 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tues., 27 – GEORGIA

MARCH
Sat., 2 – at Vanderbilt
Wed., 6 – at Arkansas
Sat., 9 – MISSOURI
Wed.-Sun., 13-17 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS

Related Stories

IN FOCUS: LSU Soccer Captain Maya Gordon

IN FOCUS: LSU Soccer Captain Maya Gordon

LSU Graduate Maya Gordon has Excelled as the Tigers' Soccer Program has Evolved
Softball Releases 2023 Fall Schedule

Softball Releases 2023 Fall Schedule

Gallery: Volleyball vs UL-Lafayette

Gallery: Volleyball vs UL-Lafayette