Dates For LSU SEC Men's Basketball Games Announced
BATON ROUGE – The teams and locations were known and now the Southeastern Conference has put dates to the 18-league games set for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season for the LSU Tigers
The Tigers will play nine SEC games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and that will give LSU a total of 17 regular season home games for the coming season.
Network designations and tip times will be announced in the near future by the league office and ESPN.
The Tigers will play five Saturday home games, with two on Tuesdays and two more scheduled on Wednesday during the January-March portion of the schedule.
LSU’s Saturday home games are against Texas A&M (Jan. 20), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 10), Mississippi State (Feb. 24) and the regular season finale on March 9 against Missouri.
The Tigers open the SEC schedule on Jan. 6 at Texas A&M, a team they will meet twice in a two-week span. LSU’s other home-and-away opponents are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt. The Vanderbilt game will be LSU’s home league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Kentucky comes to Baton Rouge for the first time in several years when the LSU students will be in session on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Season tickets are available for the 2023-24 season at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net. Here is the complete 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule to date:
OCTOBER
Mon., 30 – LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN (EXB).
NOVEMBER
Mon., 6 – MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Fri., 10 – NICHOLLS
Charleston Classic – Charleston, South Carolina
Thur., 16 – vs. Dayton
Fri., 17 – vs. St. John’s or North Texas
Sun., 19 – TBA
Fri., 24 – NORTH FLORIDA
ACC/SEC Challenge
Tues., 28 – at Syracuse
DECEMBER
Fri., 1 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
Sat., 9 – KANSAS STATE
Wed., 13 – ALABAMA STATE
Sat., 16 – vs. Texas (in Houston)
Thur., 21 – LAMAR
Fri., 29 – NORTHWESTERN STATE
JANUARY
Sat., 6 – at Texas A&M
Tues., 9 – VANDERBILT
Sat., 13 – at Auburn
Wed., 17 – OLE MISS
Sat., 20 – TEXAS A&M
Wed., 24 – at Georgia
Sat., 27 – at Alabama
FEBRUARY
Sat., 3 – ARKANSAS
Wed., 7 – at Tennessee
Sat., 10 – ALABAMA
Tues., 13 – at Florida
Sat., 17 – at South Carolina
Wed., 21 – KENTUCKY
Sat., 24 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tues., 27 – GEORGIA
MARCH
Sat., 2 – at Vanderbilt
Wed., 6 – at Arkansas
Sat., 9 – MISSOURI
Wed.-Sun., 13-17 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS