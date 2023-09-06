LSU Takes Down UL-Lafayette, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – Right side Jade Demps turned in a season-high 15 kills to lead LSU in a 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-12, 25-12) victory over UL-Lafayette Wednesday morning at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The win pushes the Tigers to 3-3 on the season, while the Ragin’ Cajuns drop their third straight match to move to 4-4. LSU recorded 55 kills and had five aces. Defensively, the Tigers held ULL to a .066 hitting percentage and logged 59 digs and six blocks.

Demps tallied her second double-double of the season with 10 digs in addition to her 15 kills. The Wisconsin transfer hit a season-high .400 and had three blocks, including one solo block in the win.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with 11 kills (.350) with one ace and one solo block, and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson totaled 10 kills on the day. Setter Maddie Waak logged her fifth career double-double with 42 assists and a career-high 20 digs. She also had one kill, an ace and a block.

Libero Erin Carmichael finished with 10 digs and handed out nine assists and one ace. Middle blocker Angie Lee had a match-high four blocks (1 solo) and chipped in five kills.

Set 1

The Tigers led for the first eight points of the set and used a 4-0 run to build a 13-10 lead. Ultimately, LSU went into the media timeout ahead, 15-14. Out of the break, the Tigers scored four of the following five points for a 20-15 advantage and closed the set on a 4-0 run to win it, 25-17. LSU had a .312 hitting percentage while holding ULL to a .088 percentage. Demps led the team with five kills and six digs, while Robinson added four kills on four errorless swings.

Set 2

The Tigers burned their first timeout, trailing 9-6, but the Ragin’ Cajuns continued its run, scoring five unanswered points to go ahead, 11-6. LSU pieced together a 3-0 scoring run, forcing ULL to use its final timeout, trailing 16-11. LSU chipped away at the lead but only pulled within three points, and ULL won the set 25-20.

Set 3

The Tigers scored the first three points of the set to build a 6-2 lead, and stretched their lead 13-7, causing the Ragin’ Cajuns to call their first timeout. LSU created an eight-point advantage at 20-12, which led to ULL’s final timeout, but the Tigers continued to dominate and scored the final five points to cap an 8-0 run, winning the set 25-12. LSU held ULL to a -.160 hitting percentage and registered 10 digs and two blocks in the set. Demps finished the set with six kills with a .444 attacking percentage and added two blocks, including one solo block.

Set 4

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-4 lead, highlighted by a 9-0 run that extended through the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first timeout. LSU pushed its lead to 18-9 by scoring seven of the last 10 points before ULL called its final timeout. However, it did not stop the Tigers’ momentum, as they ended the frame on a 7-3 run to win 25-12. ULL had a negative hitting percentage for the second consecutive set at -.056, while LSU hit a set-high .324. Dotson led the Tigers with six kills, and middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with four kills on eight attempts with no errors (.800).

Up Next

LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the PMAC.

