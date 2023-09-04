LSU Holds Lead at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff

BATON ROUGE– LSU newcomer Alex Price currently leads all players at 13-under on the opening day of the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff in Cape Girardeau, Mo. at the Dalhousie Golf Club.

Play was stopped in round two at 8:00 p.m. on Monday night. No player has more than two hole remaining in round two. Round two will resume on Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m. Connor Gaunt was the only Tiger to complete all 18 holes of round two. Price, Luke Haskew, and Jay Mendell have one hole left while Cohen Trolio will have two holes to play.

As a team the Tigers are currently in solo first place after day one and will have an 8-stroke league heading into the final day. LSU combined for a 5-under 283 in round one and are currently 15-under in round two. Last season’s lowest round was 16-under at the SEC Match play event in September. LSU led all teams with 42 birdies and 5 eagles on day one and still have a combined five holes remaining in round two.

Graduate transfer, Price, carded a 7-under 65 in the opening round. Price’s 65 tied the professional course record, the amateur record is one shot lower. Price got off to a hot start with four birdies and an eagle through his first six holes on Monday morning. Price’s eagle was the lowest score made by any player on hole No. 7 all day. The Virginia native now sits at 6-under in round two with just one par 4 to go when play is resumed Tuesday morning. Price netted 12 birdies and 2 eagles in his debut with LSU.

Gaunt is finished both his rounds and is currently in third place at 7-under. He fired a 1-under 71 in round one and 6-under 66 in round two. The Arkansas native’s big second round saw five birdies and was highlighted with an eagle on the 560-yard par-5 hole No. 15.

Trolio bounced back in round two after a 3-over round to start the day. Trolio started round two with back to back birdies and an eagle on No. 6, a 370 yard par four. Trolio is currently tied for tenth at 2-under par.

Round two will resume at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning and the final round will tee off on the first and tenth tees at 8:30 a.m. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

Team Top 5

Par 288

1. LSU (-20)

2. Stetson (-12)

3. Missouri (-7)

4. Ball State (-6)

T5. Oral Roberts (-1)

T5. Sam Houston (-1)

Individual Top 5

Par 72

1. Alex Prive (-13)

2. Jack Lundin (-9)

3. Connor Gaunt (-7)

T4. Bret Gray (-5)

T4. Carter Smith (-5)

LSU Scores

Par 72

1. Alex Price (-13)

3. Connor Gaunt (-7)

T10. Cohen Trolio (-2)

T30. Jay Mendell (+2)

T57. Luke Haskew (+8)