Volleyball has 3-0 Setback to No. 20 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – LSU (1-3) was defeated by No. 20 Creighton (4-1), 3-0 (12-25, 21-25, 30-32) Saturday evening on day two of the Bluejay Invitational at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Despite hitting .311 in the third set, LSU was held to a season-low .171 hitting percentage on 36 kills with 34 assists. The Tigers had six aces and six blocks in the loss. Creighton concluded the match with a .381 hitting percentage behind 57 kills and had seven blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson was the only Tiger to reach double figures with 12 kills and finished with a team-high three blocks. Right side Jade Demps tallied nine kills and had a team-high .348 hitting percentage. Setter Maddie Waak had a season-high three aces and handed out 21 assists with seven digs.

Set 1

Creighton had a wire-to-wire victory in the opening frame. After jumping out to a 7-1 lead, the Bluejays built a 22-11 advantage when LSU called its final timeout and ultimately won the set 25-12.

Set 2

The Tigers trailed early but forced the Bluejays to take a timeout after piecing together a 5-1 run, highlighted by four unanswered points, that made the count 14-12 in favor of the home team. LSU pulled within one point at 16-15, but a 4-1 run by Creighton prompted a timeout by LSU. CU scored three of the following four points out of the timeout, but LSU responded with a 3-0 run that pressured Creighton to use its final timeout of the frame, although leading 23-20. The Tigers run continued after the timeout, but back-to-back kills from Creighton gave the home team a 25-21 victory.

Set 3

The third set featured 11 ties and five lead changes. LSU used a 6-0 scoring run to hold an 8-3 lead when Creighton called its first timeout of the set. The Tigers continued to build on that momentum and stretched their lead to 17-9 when Creighton burned its final timeout of the stanza. The Bluejays rallied back slowly and used a couple of runs to cut into the Tigers’ lead 21-17, forcing the visiting club to use both of their timeouts. After LSU scored two of the next three points, Creighton rattled off five straight to tie the set at 23. The teams went blow-from-blow from then on, but the Bluejays held on to win it 32-30.

Up Next

The Tigers conclude the Bluejay Invitational with a noon CT match against Ball State.

