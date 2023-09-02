LSU Golfers Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone Named Preseason First-Team All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s star graduate student golfers – Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone – were both named preseason first-team All-Americans by Golfweek in their start of 2023-24 season coverage.

Lindblad and Stone are schedule to begin their fifth and final season of eligibility for the nationally-ranked LSU women’s team, Sept. 11-12, at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Of Lindblad, Golfweek posted: “Lindblad, the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and winner of the Mark H. McCormack medal (given to the top amateur in 2023 by the USGA), has been as consistent as they come in college golf. She’s a four-time first-team All-American, was low amateur at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and two-time SEC Player of the Year.”

The post on Stone’s selection: “Stone finished runner-up to (Megan) Schofill at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur, falling 4 and 3 in the championship match. Last year, she was a second-team All-American and has been on three Palmer Cup teams. Stone also finished T-2 at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.”

Lindblad, who hails from Sweden, has won a school record 11 times in collegiate events and has posted 33 top 10 finishes, also a school mark. This past summer she was a semifinalist in the (British) Women’s Amateur, third in the European Ladies Team Championship and qualified in a playoff for the AIG Women’s Open.

Riverview, Florida native Latanna Stone, who finished solo eighth in the ANWA this past year, won her first two collegiate tournaments of her career in the 2022-23 season. The 2022 member of the victorious Curtis Cup team had to beat three of her Curtis Cup teammates en route to the amateur finals, the first LSU player to make the championship match since 2001.

LSU was the only school to have two players on the women’s first team. On Friday, the Tigers were selected preseason No. 3 by the Golf Channel and No. 4 in the Golfweek/Mizuno Women’s Gold Coaches Association poll.