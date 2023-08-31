LSU Gold
KUDO Protein Popcorn Named Official Popcorn of LSU Athletics

UTAH (August 23, 2023) –KUDO Snacks, the innovative, health-minded snack company, is delighted to announce that it will be the official popcorn of Louisiana State University (“LSU”) Athletics beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.

“LSU’s partnership with KUDO Protein Popcorn marks an exciting company update as we unite to serve the enthusiastic fan base that spans across Louisiana and beyond. We’re thrilled to team up and tap into LSU’s unparalleled ability to support and elevate brands,” said Ryan Lewis, CEO of KUDO. “This partnership not only opens doors for KUDO’s brand recognition but also strengthens our distribution and retail connections, enabling us to reach LSU x KUDO Protein Popcorn fans far and wide in the state of Louisiana.”

KUDO offers delicious, nutritious, and game-changing Protein Popcorn. We can’t wait to fuel the passion and energy of LSU supporters, leaving a lasting impression on their taste buds and supporting the LSU community that binds Louisiana together,” said Brydon Cotter, President of KUDO.

In addition to designation as the Official Popcorn of LSU Athletics, KUDO will be highlighted via highly-visible signage in and around LSU athletic venues, sampling opportunities at sporting events, as well as traditional digital and radio advertising assets. The KUDO partnership is the first of its kind at LSU and will be a new item available to student-athletes at designated fueling stations.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KUDO Snacks as the Official Popcorn of LSU Athletics. Our goal here at LSU Athletics is to cultivate strategic partnerships that have the ability to elevate both LSU and our brand partners. This partnership with KUDO will do just that with a soon-to-be fan favorite, health-forward line of snacks,” added Ben Price, Director of Partnerships & Business Strategy for LSU Sports Properties.

“LSU holds a special place in the hearts of many Louisiana residents, and our association with numerous retailers in Louisiana makes this collaboration even more meaningful,” said Karl Malone, KUDO Advisor & Shareholder, “Aligning with KUDO, a Protein Popcorn company that shares our dedication to promoting health-conscious choices, with LSU Athletics presents the opportunity to make a positive impact on LSU athletes, students, and wider communities throughout Louisiana.”

“LSU Athletics is committed to excellence and to winning championships both on and off the field. The Kudo Snacks partnership aligns with that commitment and we are excited to welcome them to LSU Athletics as they continue to be on the cutting edge and a leader within their industry,“ said Clay Harris, Deputy Athletics Director at LSU Athletics.

LSU Football kicks off its 2023 schedule on the road versus the Florida State Seminoles on September 3.

About KUDO Snacks

KUDO Snacks is an innovative snack company that is revolutionizing the snacking industry with its Protein Popcorn. Unlike traditional protein snacks, KUDO Protein Popcorn is not only deliciously packed with irresistible flavor but also infused with 10 grams of protein per bag, catering to the essential nutrients health-conscious consumers seek. What sets KUDO apart is its proprietary kettle-popped process, outshining the commonly used air-popped method favored by other industry leaders. Catering to the growing demand for nutritious, and tasty snacks, KUDO Protein Popcorn is made in the USA from yellow Nebraska kernels, it is also gluten-free, whole grain, and keto-friendly. KUDO presents an unparalleled opportunity for everyone to experience a new era of guilt-free snacking.

About LSU Sports Properties

LSU Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for LSU Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the LSU Sports Properties team connects brands to LSU’s passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties’ fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports.

Connect with the LSU Sports Properties team by visiting www.lsusports.net/lsu-sports-properties

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports believes in fandom as a service, connecting more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through a proprietary platform that delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing and media solutions, Playfly reaches, engages, monetizes and measures fandom. Capabilities include exclusive MMR management, media and sponsorship activation, valuation, consulting, and development, custom advertising creative and digital content production, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies.

Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to more than 700 team members located across 31 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.

