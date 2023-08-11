DRAFTED: Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Tre Morgan

LSU Baseball made history in the Major League Baseball draft this year, with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews becoming the first pair of teammates to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 in the same draft. And Louisiana kid Tre Morgan joined them just a couple of rounds later, as the Powerhouse of College Baseball produced 13 selections in the 20 round draft.

LSU GOLD was there for every moment with Skenes, Crews, and Morgan, and you can go behind the scenes of their unforgettable day on our DRAFTED series.

"We wouldn't be National Champions without Tre' Morgan." Follow the story of the newest Tampa Bay Ray, as he battled through adversity and became a crucial piece to the Tigers' seventh national title

Learn how the No. 1 overall pick, Paul Skenes, became a baseball-playing machine and transformed himself into the Pirates first pick