LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

DRAFTED: Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Tre Morgan

Go inside draft day with LSU Baseball's national champions turned MLB Draft picks, only on LSU GOLD

Drafted: Paul Skenes Drafted: Dylan Crews Drafted: Tre Morgan +0
DRAFTED: Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Tre Morgan

LSU Baseball made history in the Major League Baseball draft this year, with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews becoming the first pair of teammates to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 in the same draft. And Louisiana kid Tre Morgan joined them just a couple of rounds later, as the Powerhouse of College Baseball produced 13 selections in the 20 round draft.

LSU GOLD was there for every moment with Skenes, Crews, and Morgan, and you can go behind the scenes of their unforgettable day on our DRAFTED series.

GOLD subscribers can watch all three episodes now – or, if you haven’t signed up for LSU GOLD yet, you can try it for FREE today to see history as it happened in real time.

 

DRAFTED ON LSU GOLD

DRAFTED: Paul Skenes DRAFTED: Dylan Crews DRAFTED: Tre Morgan

Related Stories

2023 National Champions Ty Floyd, Brayden Jobert Earn LSU Degrees

2023 National Champions Ty Floyd, Brayden Jobert Earn LSU Degrees

Floyd has earned a degree in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Leadership, and Jobert has earned a degree in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce. Also graduating Friday is former LSU right-hander Jesse Stallings, who pitched for the Tigers in 2015-16.
Dylan Crews Named Finalist for Prestigious AAU Sullivan Award; Fans May Vote Now to Select Winner

Dylan Crews Named Finalist for Prestigious AAU Sullivan Award; Fans May Vote Now to Select Winner

Fan voting for the award opens today, Wednesday, August 9, and closes at 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 16. The public can vote once a day for their choice at https://bit.ly/93rdSullivanFinalists.
The Powerhouse, Episode 6: Power Restored | LSU GOLD

The Powerhouse, Episode 6: Power Restored | LSU GOLD

The finale of Season 1 of The Powerhouse, recapping LSU Baseball's magical run to the program's seventh national title, is live now on LSU GOLD