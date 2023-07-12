BATON ROUGE, La. – An SEC-record 13 LSU players were selected in this week’s Major League Baseball Draft, a total which is the third-highest in NCAA history.

Arizona State had 15 players selected in 2008, and both Rice (2007) and Cal State Fullerton (2005) had 14 players chosen in the draft.

LSU’s total of 13 drafted players this season ties the SEC mark also held by Vanderbilt in 2019, Kentucky in 2018 and Texas A&M in 2016.

LSU’s previous school record of 10 drafted players was established in 2013.

LSU this season made MLB history by producing the first two overall selections in the draft – right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews. Skenes and Crews became the first players from the same school to be the No. 1-2 overall selections.

Since the MLB Draft began in 1965, LSU players have been selected on 253 occasions, including 21 first-round selections. The Tigers have had four first-round selections in the past two seasons – Skenes, Crews and right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd this season, and infielder Jacob Berry in 2022.

Following is LSU’s 2023 MLB Draft list:

• RHP Paul Skenes (1st Round, No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates)

• OF Dylan Crews (1st Round, No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals)

• RHP Ty Floyd (Competitive Balance Round A, No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds)

• RHP Grant Taylor (2nd Round, No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox)

• 1B/OF Tre’ Morgan (3rd Round, No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays)

• 2B Gavin Dugas (6th Round, No. 165 overall – Washington Nationals

• RHP Garrett Edwards (11th Round, No. 333 overall – Tampa Bay Rays)

• RHP Blake Money (12th Round, No. 361 overall – Baltimore Orioles)

• OF Brayden Jobert (12th Round, No. 365 overall – St. Louis Cardinals)

• LHP Riley Cooper (13th Round, No. 391 overall, Baltimore Orioles)

• SS Jordan Thompson (15th Round, No. 460 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers)

• LHP Javen Coleman (16th Round, No. 490 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers)

• RHP Christian Little (19th Round, No. 576 overall – New York Mets)