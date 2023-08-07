LSU Soccer Opens Preseason Competition In Colorado

DENVER – The LSU Soccer Team will kick off preseason competition ahead of the 2023 season in Colorado with two exhibition matches against Denver and Air Force beginning on Tuesday, August 8.

LSU will open exhibition play this year against Denver on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT in the Denver Soccer Stadium. The match marks the first meeting between the two programs.

The Tigers continue their Colorado road trip with a second exhibition match against Air Force on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. CT in Cadet Soccer Stadium.

Head Coach Sian Hudson enters her fourth year leading the Tigers as a new season begins for LSU. Associate Head Coach Seb Furness also enters his fourth season, while assistant coach Tiffany Hansen enters her second and Trey Thompson enters his first as full-time assistant coach and second year at LSU.

This year, the squad is composed of nine seniors, three juniors, 11 sophomores and five freshmen. 21 Tigers return from the 2022 roster who made a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fifth-year veterans Mollee Swift and Maya Gordon are key returners as they lead the squad as captains this upcoming season. Also returning are seniors Rammie Noel, Taylor Dobles, Jordan Johnson, Abby Smith, Britney Bertram, Mollie Baker and Bella Zanotelli, who bring experience and depth to the squad.

LSU will open the 2023 season in Baton Rouge as they welcome South Florida on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.

