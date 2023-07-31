LSU Track & Field Signs Four-Time All-Sun Belt Hurdler Sydney Clemens

BATON ROUGE, La. – The four-time All-Sun Belt Conference member, Sydney Clemens, signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced.

The hurdler/sprinter reigns from Greensboro, N.C., and spent three seasons in South Carolina with Coastal Carolina University. The senior will be joining an all-star casted hurdles group that includes three All-Americans in Alia Armstrong, Shani’a Bellamy, and Leah Phillips. This will mark a reunion for Bellamy and Clemens as they were both previously teammates at Coastal.

“From the start, the hospitality from the LSU coaches, athletes, and staff made me feel at home,” said Clemens. “Throughout my whole visit everyone made an effort to talk to me, which I really appreciated. I feel as though I will be well taken care of here and also be able to grow as an individual in my track career. The stats for LSU Track & Field speak for itself alone and let’s be honest… who wouldn’t want to be a part of Hurdle U?”

In her three collegiate seasons, Clemens has performed in the 60 meter, 60-meter hurdles, 100 meter, 100-meter hurdles, 200 meter, long jump and multiple relays.

The senior boasts a personal-best time of 13.26 seconds (+1.9 m/s) in the 100mH from this season’s NCAA East Preliminaries in May. On an indoor track, Clemens holds a PR of 8.33 seconds for the 60mH.

Prior to college, Clemens was a two-time All-American for the 100mH in high school. She holds the 55-meter hurdle record for her high school (Western Guilford HS), was a North Carolina 3-A state runner-up, and was also crowned conference champion.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.